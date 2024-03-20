Gibraltar vs Lithuania Predictions: Lithuania to get upper hand in play out first leg

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the UEFA Nations League relegation play out between Gibraltar and Lithuania.

While the international break is dominated by Euro qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League relegation playout also shares centre stage.

For Gibraltar’s poor showing at this edition of the tournament, they must attempt to remain within League C by winning a two-legged tie.

Gibraltar vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Lithuania/Lithuania @ 1.95 with Supabets

First goal interval - 1-15 minutes @ 3.05 with Supabets

Win margins - Lithuania to win by more than two goals @ 3.95 with Supabets

The hosts ended last in their group, winning just one point from their six fixtures. It’s that type of form that has landed Julio César Ribas’s men in this situation.

However, their visitors can’t boast a better return from the Nations League competition as Lithuania have an identical record to Gibraltar, only registering a draw this term.

Edgaras Jankauskas’s charges also finished bottom of their group but will fancy their chances at avoiding the drop to League D of the UEFA Nations League.

They’re currently 63 places higher than their opponents in the FIFA rankings, which means Thursday night’s first-leg match at the Estadio Algarve should go the way of the visitors, on paper.

Confidence from Euro qualifiers

Gibraltar haven’t won a competitive game since 2020 and they’re on a run of 10 consecutive defeats across all competitions, including friendlies.

Their previous five internationals produced losses at both halftime and fulltime. Even though Lithuania failed to win a game in the Nations League, they’re arguably in better form.

The visitors overturned Bulgaria and shared the spoils with Hungary in their Euro qualifiers in October last year, results that should give them confidence going into Thursday night.

They’ve only failed to score in two of their last six games and with Pijus Širvys scoring three of Lithuania’s last four goals, he’s likely to be the source of joy for the visitors in the first leg.

Early vulnerability

Gibraltar’s defence is as porous as a tennis racket as the hosts have conceded 52 goals in their last 11 competitive outings.

That sequence of games included an embarrassing 14-0 defeat to France as early as November last year.

The concern for Ribas is his side’s knack for conceding very early after the kick-off.

The hosts conceded within the first 15 minutes in each of their last four competitive games. Lithuania could take advantage of Gibraltar’s weakness within the first quarter of an hour.

90% of Gibraltar’s last 10 fixtures in all competitions have seen them lose by a minimum of three goals.

While it’s not a given that the visitors will be efficient in front of goal, they’ve found the net seven times in their previous five internationals.

Jankauskas’s side will be aware of those numbers and will want to add to the Gibraltar misery before the return leg in Lithuania next week.