Georgia vs Luxembourg Predictions: Luxembourg to shock Georgia in Euro Qualifiers

We share predictions and betting tips for the Euro Championship playoff semi-final between Georgia and Luxembourg.

As part of their UEFA Nations League finish, Georgia and Luxembourg were given playoff berths to try and qualify for the 2024 European Championship later this year.

Two victories are all it takes for one of these two teams to book their ticket for the Euro finals in the Northern Hemisphere summer.

Georgia vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 2.05 with 10bet

Luxembourg to win either half @ 2.47 with 10bet

Luxembourg to win the match @ 4.10 with 10bet

Georgia host the Red Lions on Thursday evening at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi for a place in the playoff finals set to take place just days later.

The Crusaders are hoping to make their first-ever appearance at the Euros, which should provide enough motivation to get over the line.

The visitors are in the same boat, as they haven’t qualified for any major tournament apart from the Olympics, leaving Thursday night’s fixture hanging on a knife’s edge.

Goals at both ends

All of Georgia’s games in their qualifying group ended with at least two goals being scored on the day. 75% of their matches produced goals on both ends.

That statistic will encourage Luxembourg since they scored 13 goals in their group at an average of 1.30 goals per game.

However, the visitors aren’t great defensively as they’ve shipped 19 goals in their 10 qualifiers, averaging almost two goals per game (1.90).

With Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netting four times in their eight group games, he will exploit those Luxembourg defensive vulnerabilities.

The Napoli forward recently hit a purple patch of form in Serie A, scoring three goals in consecutive games proving he will be a handful for the visitors on Thursday.

Georgia vs Luxembourg Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 2.05 with 10bet

Luxembourg’s goal threat

Luxembourg can’t be underestimated as they’ve won both halves in three of their 10 group games.

Gerson Rodrigues is the likely source of goals for the visitors as he’s scored four goals in his last four qualifying appearances, highlighting the goal threat he carries.

Altogether the Red Lions have won a half of football in 60% of their European qualifiers this term, making them candidates to overcome Georgia in one half on Thursday.

Georgia have been at the wrong end of a half in six of their eight group games, a likely outcome when Luxembourg come to town.

Georgia vs Luxembourg Betting Tip 2: Luxembourg to win either half @ 2.47 with 10bet

Rankings don’t guarantee results

Even though Luxembourg have been playing competitive international football much longer than Georgia, the hosts have edged forward since their entry into the international arena.

The Crusaders are currently ranked 77 by FIFA with their opponents further back in 85th position. However, the Red Lions have displayed more fight in their Euro qualifiers.

Luc Holtz’s side enter this fixture on the back of two wins while their hosts are without a win in their last two.

The last meeting between these countries produced a 1-0 win for Luxembourg. The Red Lions also won 50% of their games in their qualifying group.

Meanwhile, Georgia registered only two victories from their eight group games. Their FIFA ranking may not be enough to see them through to the playoffs final on Thursday evening.