Bet on AFCON 2024 With Gbets - Our Guide for the Bettors

Learn all about AFCON betting in this Gbets review. Keep reading to find out more about AFCON odds, betting markets, and more. 18+, T&Cs apply

Players who want to bet on AFCON 2034 might consider exploring available offers at Gbets. Stick until the end of this review to learn more about AFCON betting offers proposed by Gbets, markets, and predictions that might help you make a more informed wagering decision.

Bet on the AFCON 2024 with Gbets Betting Offers

At the moment, there are no Gbet AFCON promotions that players can claim. However, this bookie will likely include special bonuses after the tournament starts.

However, there are some ongoing promotions that punters can claim and use for AFCON betting. To start with, bettors who want to use the Gbets promo code and join this betting site can 100% deposit match after they register.

In addition, there is the Soccer Multi Bet promotion that all football fans can claim. With this offer, bettors can get a boost in odds after adding two or more selections to their betting slips.

What is more, there is a 200% stake back bonus for players who place a bet on football selection. To be eligible for this offer, punters need to add 10 or more selections on their betting slips, and they need to have only one losing leg.

Gbets Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

Gbets Betting Tips for the AFCON 2024

Bettors can make more informed betting decisions by following certain expert tips. Take a look at some of them below:

Learn More About Qualifications

To start with, every bettor should take a look at the results from every AFCON group during the qualifications phase. In this way, you can have a better insight into how the teams are performing this year and if any underdogs are fighting their way to the top.

Follow The Odds

After AFCON betting sites release the odds for this tournament, punters will be able to see how the odds fluctuate.

Even though odds don’t guarantee a particular outcome, they are an important indicator of how a specific match will end. So, by following how the odds change, you can make adjustments to your betting slip accordingly.

Keep An Eye On The Latest Sports News

Last-minute changes are always possible, even during a tournament like AFCON. So, punters should always keep an eye on the latest sports news that might have an impact on their betting decisions.

For example, if an important player has had a major injury or another reason to miss the game, this could impact the result of the match.

Check The Last AFCON Results

Although teams tend to change from one year to the next and bring new players to the team, there is always a high chance that last season’s favourites will also rise to the top again. This is why it’s important to do a thorough analysis of the previous competitions and learn all you can about last year’s finalists.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON With Gbets?

If you wish to make an AFCON prediction with Gbets, here are the steps you need to take:

To start with, visit the official Gbets South Africa website. Then sign up and log in to our betting account. If you don’t have enough funds, deposit by using available payment methods. Then, head over to the sports section, and find AFCON matches. Click on the match you want to wager on and see the available betting markets and odds. Moreover, click on the odds that you want to add to your betting slip. In addition, add the amount you want to stake on your bet slip. Finally, submit the bet slip and wait for the outcome of the match.

Watch the AFCON 2024 on Live Streaming with Gbets

Players in South Africa who enjoy following the match they are betting on in real-time could explore the Gbets live streaming feature when the tournament begins. This bookie will offer AFCON live streaming for the majority of matches, and this can be particularly useful for bettors who like making in-play bets.

Our Review

All in all, Gbets will most likely offer some interesting betting markets and promotions to AFCON fans. Also, this operator will likely feature competitive odds for different betting markets like 1x2, Asian Handicap, and others.

So, if you plan to place a bet on AFCON this season, Gbets could be the online sportsbook you might consider using for your betting adventure.

Gbets vs Hollywoodbets - What to Choose for the AFCON?

Another operator that South African punters can consider as their betting destination during the Africa Cup of Nations is Hollywoodbets.

Similar to Gbets, this bookie also features several football promotions like Soccer Money Back and Soccer Bonus Bonanza. So bettors can explore different promotions while engaging in Hollywoodbets AFCON betting.

On the other hand, Gbets offers a bigger welcome promotion, which can be important for new bettors. Overall, it all comes down to the personal preferences of the bettors and which features they value more.

Bet on the AFCON 2024 with Gbets - Our FAQs

Finally, let’s take a look at some of the frequently asked questions about AFCON betting options:

Is there any AFCON bonus available on Gbets?

At the moment, there are no AFCON-specific bonuses available on Gbets. However, this might change when the tournament starts.

Can I watch AFCON matches on Gbets?

Bettors will be able to watch AFCON matches on Gbets once the tournament starts. They will be able to watch preferred matches by using the live stream feature.

How can I contact Gbets customer support if I have issues with my AFCON bets?

Punters who experience issues while placing their AFCON bet can contact the Gbets customer support via the live chat feature. Also, they can send an email to onlinesupport@gbets.co.za.

Additionally, they can call the operator on 021 493 5638.