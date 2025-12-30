Gabon vs Ivory Coast predictions: The Panthers win by a narrow margin

With Ivory Coast securing a place in the 2025 AFCON playoffs and Gabon already eliminated, this game could be all about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Best bets for Gabon vs Ivory Coast

Gabon or draw (Double Chance) at odds of 2.70 with Betway

Under 1.5 goals at odds of 2.80 with Betway

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.50 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Gabon 1-0 Ivory Coast

Goalscorers prediction – Gabon: Aubameyang – Ivory Coast: N/A

It’s the third and final game of the 2025 AFCON group stage in Group F on Wednesday, as Gabon face Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast sit at the top of Group F on goal difference, with four points from their opening two games. Their results have been tighter and low-scoring. They started with a 1-0 win over Mozambique and then drew 1-1 with Cameroon.

Both Ivory Coast and Cameroon have already sealed their place in the playoff stage. That makes this fixture something of a dead rubber. Coach Emerse Fae may consider rotating his squad in Marrakech. The likes of Evann Guessand and Wilfried Zaha could deputise for Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo.

By contrast, Gabon’s two opening games at the 2025 AFCON have been eventful. They lost 1-0 to Cameroon before losing a five-goal thriller to Mozambique. The latter result led to the Panthers being eliminated from the competition. However, they still have one group game left to play.

This tournament looks likely to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s last hurrah in international football. The veteran striker continues to lead the line for the Panthers and should be ably supported by Denis Bouanga. The 31-year-old has been in exceptional form for Los Angeles FC in the MLS since 2022.

Probable lineups for Gabon vs Ivory Coast

Gabon expected lineup: Mbaba, Onfia, Ekomie, Lemina, Moucketou-Moussounda, N’Dong, Kanga, Bouanga, Babicka, Poko, Aubameyang

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Konan, Kossounou, Ndicka, Sangare, Fofana, Kessie, Guessand, Saha, Bayo

Gabon or draw as Ivory Coast rotate in dead-rubber

Ivory Coast are already guaranteed a place in the last 16 of AFCON 2025. It’s likely Emerse Fae will rotate his squad for the Gabon game. It would be a risk to play key players like Amad Diallo and Diomande, with their place in the knockout stages assured.

That’s why we’re backing Gabon or Draw in the Double Chance market here. The betting markets give only a 37.04% probability of the game ending in a win for Gabon or a stalemate.

This is low considering Ivory Coast’s lack of motivation. We should also consider Gabon’s long-serving forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, potentially making a memorable exit from international football.

Head-to-head data points to a low-scoring contest

These two nations met twice in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, producing just one goal across both encounters. Ivory Coast claimed a 1-0 win on home soil in June 2024, followed by a goalless draw in Franceville in September.

Ivory Coast have already secured a place in the knockout stage. They are unlikely to push hard and dominate here.

Gabon will be keen to right the wrongs of their 3-2 loss to Mozambique. Aubameyang is sure to be the focal point of their attack. Given that the last six Ivory Coast games ended with two or fewer goals scored, we’re happy to back under 1.5 goals. The Elephants’ motivation may not be at its peak.

Backing Auba to be the hero for Gabon

Aubameyang has scored seven goals in six international appearances for Gabon in 2025. The 36-year-old is enjoying a late-career surge with his national team. Aubameyang hasn’t enjoyed such a prolific year for his country since making his debut in 2009.

With ten goals scored in 11 appearances through 2024 and 2025, we’re happy to back him to score on Wednesday.

The betting markets believe there is only a 22.22% chance of him finding the net against the Elephants. This seems to be the true value bet from our trio of Gabon vs Ivory Coast predictions.

While there are still some concerns over his fitness, he was Gabon’s first scorer against Mozambique on Sunday. Despite controlling large parts of the game, Gabon still managed to concede three goals from just five attempts on target.

