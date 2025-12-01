Fulham vs Man City predictions: Backing Pep’s Cityzens once again

Our betting expert expects a dominant City victory, even though the Cottagers have home advantage.

+

Best bets for Fulham vs Man City

Man City to win at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Want to learn about more opportunities? Discover all you need to know about the YesPlay sign up bonus.

Not yet a member of YesPlay? Check out our in-depth YesPlay registration guide.

Discover the best welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Fulham 1-3 Man City

Goalscorers Prediction - Fulham: Harry Wilson - Man City: Phil Foden, Erling Haaland x2

Fulham have been in great form recently, and will go into this game after an impressive away win against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. Marco Silva’s men have won three of their last four Premier League games and reached 15th place. Confidence will be high for the Cottagers, especially at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Manchester City bounced back as they scored late to secure victory over Leeds United over the weekend. Defeats to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen weren’t helpful, but beating Leeds placed them five points behind Arsenal. Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his side keep their momentum going this Tuesday.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Man City

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Gvardiol, Dias, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Cityzens aim for an away victory

Even though they achieved some positive results recently, Manchester City haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since early October. Pep Guardiola will view the match against Fulham as a significant opportunity to change that.

Regarding injuries, only Mateo Kovacic and Rodri will be sidelined, so there are no new concerns. Meanwhile, their opponents are missing Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz. Both teams will be very close to what they’d consider full strength.

However, Cityzens have the advantage on paper, as they are the strongest side. Additionally, they have won 18 consecutive games against the Cottagers since 2012. They haven’t lost against them since 2009.

Fulham vs Man City Bet 1: Man City to win at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Defensive concerns

Neither side can be considered defensively secure. Fulham kept excellent clean sheets against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland recently. However, those are two of only five clean sheets they have achieved across all competitions. They also conceded a goal in their victory over Spurs.

Meanwhile, City have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last eight fixtures, although they won five of them. Even Leeds United, one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division, managed to score two goals at the Etihad over the weekend. Silva will view this game as an opportunity to cause problems.

Historically, this fixture has featured several goals, as well. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in their 10 most recent meetings, and both teams have found the net in five of the last seven. Therefore, there may be value in the goals market in this match.

Fulham vs Man City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Betway

The man of the moment

Phil Foden has started to show signs of improvement after a difficult spell. The England international scored a couple of goals against Borussia Dortmund recently and seemed ready to net in the Premier League. On Saturday, he scored his first league goal since September, and then went on to score the winning goal.

City have plenty of goalscorers and creators, with five players getting goals/assists against Leeds, but Foden’s confidence will be high. The 25-year-old has a few G/A against Fulham in the past, so he will be confident in this match. As usual, there’s not much value in Erling Haaland to score, so other options should be considered.

Foden is at value to score once again as he steadily approaches a record of 200 direct contributions for his boyhood club.