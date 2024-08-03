France Women vs Brazil Women Olympics Predictions: France to open the scoring and go on to win

Our football expert takes you through his three best bets for France vs Brazil for their clash at 9pm on Saturday.

France Women vs Brazil Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France Women vs Brazil Women

France Victory with odds of @1.70 on 10bet , equating to a 59% chance of the home nation winning.

, equating to a 59% chance of the home nation winning. Both teams to score with odds of @1.70 on 10bet , representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net. France to score first with odds of @1.60 on 10bet, representing a 63% chance for the favourites to open the scoring.

Home advantage should help France beat Brazil 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France and Brazil go toe-to-toe to compete for a place in the semi-finals and there is very little between the teams coming into this one.

France are among the heavyweights of world football, but neither their men’s nor women’s teams have ever clinched a medal at the Olympic games. Their best display was a 4th-place finish at London 2012. They finished 6th in Rio, but didn’t compete in Tokyo.

Despite their woes in this competition, France will still fancy their chances of success. They are ranked 2nd in the FIFA World Rankings and home advantage gives them an extra edge. Les Bleus topped the group thanks to the points deduction handed out to Canada.

Brazil are fortunate to have made it to this point. Although they made a perfect start to the tournament when they beat Nigeria, they went on to lose their remaining two fixtures.

Marta, a legend of women’s football, may well have played her last game for Brazil. She was sent off just before half-time in her team’s final group game. They were relying on other results to secure qualification following that setback. Now, Marta must rely on her teammates to ensure she has a chance at redemption in a Selecao shirt.

Probable Lineups for France Women vs Brazil Women

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Lorena; Thais, Tarciane, Lauren, Tamires; Ludmila, Duda, Yaya, Jheniffer; Kerolin, Portilho

France Have a Formidable Record Against Brazil

We are backing the home side to emerge victorious in the first of our France Women vs Brazil Women predictions. The most recent head-to-head between these sides came in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup. France won that one 2-1. Les Bleus have won seven of their last eight matches against Brazil.

So far, France’s only defeat in the tournament came against Canada. They had the lion’s share of possession in that game, but were dealt a hammer blow when Les Rouges scored the winning goal in the 12th minute of injury time.

Brazil struggled to lay a glove on Spain in their last match, even when both teams had 11 on the pitch. The Selecao didn’t have a single shot when Marta was on the field and were eventually beaten 2-0.

France Women vs Brazil Women Bet 1: France Victory @ 1.70 with 10bet

Attacking Football to Triumph

Next up, we are backing Brazil to bounce back from their toothless display and play their part in a thoroughly entertaining fixture here. The Selecao are up to 9th in the world rankings and are capable of hurting France here.

The Brazilians have scored an average of 2.08 goals in their 13 matches this calendar year. They have failed to score in just two of those games. The Selecao haven’t been at their best in these games, but it really is now or never.

France may have topped the group, but they are still waiting for their first clean sheet. They conceded four goals in their three tournament matches so far.

France Women vs Brazil Women Bet 2: Both Teams to Score @ 1.70 with 10bet

France to Make a Fast Start

France have been fast starters of late. They scored the opening goal in all their group stage matches and four of their five goals have been scored before the break. Backing them to score the first goal seems like a good bet here and it won when these sides squared off at the last World Cup.

Brazil took the lead in their first two group games. However, Japan squandered three golden opportunities to take the lead in the first half of their match. The Selecao went into the break, having had 65% possession. Still, the Japanese were able to get at them on the counter. This incisive French attack should also have success, so let’s hope they can be more clinical when presented with the chance to score.