Football predictions of the week

We take a deep dive into the forecasts for this week’s opening fixtures of the Betway Premiership among other football matches taking place at the weekend. Our team offers in-depth analysis of each fixture, allowing you to make educated decisions to increase your chances of success.

Our betting selection

Matches Results Odds Royal AM vs Cape Town City Cape Town City to win 2.21 Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs to win 1.80 Polokwane City vs Amazulu Draw 2.95 St Etienne vs Lille Lille to win 1.84 PSG vs Brest PSG to win 1.29 Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen to win 1.51 Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Draw 5.40 Empoli vs Juventus Juventus to win 1.72 Southampton vs Manchester United Manchester United to win 1.71 Aston Villa vs Everton Aston Villa to win 1.49 Brighton vs Ipswich Brighton to win 1.35

Royal AM vs Cape Town City: The host’s lack of competitive game time to let them down

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 15:00

League - Betway Premiership

Our Tip - Cape Town City to win @ 2.21, correct as of 12/09/2024

Royal AM return to the Chatsworth Stadium to kick off their 2024/25 PSL season. They host Cape Town City who they got the better off in March this year. However, the Citizens have already played three competitive fixtures in the MTN 8 this season while Thwihli Thwahla have yet to kick a ball. The visitors enjoy three wins from the last four league meetings against Royal AM.

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs: The visitors may have the edge against the newly-promoted side

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 17:30

League - Betway Premiership

Our Tip - Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.80, correct as of 12/09/2024

After getting promoted from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Marumo Gallants head into a baptism of fire when they entertain Kaizer Chiefs in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Even though Gallants won a friendly 6-1 last weekend, the Glamour Boys registered a more clinical victory against Supersport United on Saturday. Nasreddine Nabi could get his tenure off with an away victory here and set the Amakhosi on their way.

Polokwane City vs Amazulu: Mid-table sides to cancel each other out

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 20:00

League - Betway Premiership

Our Tip - Draw @ 2.95, correct as of 12/09/2024

Amazulu make the trip up north to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium where Polokwane City await. Only three points separated these two in the league last term, one that worked in favour of the hosts as they made it into the top eight. Both meetings in the PSL last season ended in draws, with Rise and Shine’s last victory against the Usuthu coming in 2019.

St Etienne vs Lille: Lille to add to St Etienne’s troubles

Date - 13/09/2024

Kick-off - 20:45

League - Ligue 1

Our Tip - Lille to win @ 1.84, correct as of 12/09/2024

It’s been a horrible return to the top flight for St Etienne after two seasons. They’ve lost each of their first three league fixtures, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table. The Greens entertain Lille on Friday night who are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-heads at any venue against them. Two wins from three makes the Mastiffs likely to bag three points here.

PSG vs Brest: The Champions can continue maurading form here

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 21:00

League - Ligue 1

Our Tip - PSG to win @ 1.29, correct as of 12/09/2024

PSG have continued thriving after the departure of their talisman, Kylian Mbappe. Three wins from three marks an excellent start to the Ligue 1 campaign. They host Brest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. The visitors stuttered already this term, losing twice before winning ahead of the international break against newly-promoted St Etienne. Brest haven’t beaten the hosts in their last 28 head-to-heads (D8, L20).

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga champions to bounce back

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 15:30

League - Bundesliga

Our Tip - Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.51, correct as of 12/09/2024

After suffering a 3-2 defeat before the international break, Xabi Alonso’s men will want to get back on the horse this weekend when they visit the PreZero Arena to square off with Hoffenheim. The hosts haven’t beaten Die Werkself in their last four head-to-heads at home (D1, L3).

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim: Ghost of last season to repeat itself

Date - 13/09/2024

Kick-off - 20:30

League - Bundesliga

Our Tip - Draw @ 5.40, correct as of 12/09/2024

Dortmund will be having nightmares about matchday three at home in the Bundesliga as they’ve surrendered a two-goal lead in each of the last two seasons. They welcome table-topping Heidenheim to the Signal Iduna Park on Friday night. Coincidentally, it was a Friday night in September last year that the visitors came from two goals down to rescue a point. Both league fixtures last term ended in a sharing of the spoils.

Empoli vs Juventus: The Old Lady looking to repeat last term

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 18:00

League - Serie A

Our Tip - Juventus to win @ 1.72, correct as of 12/09/2024

The last three meetings between these clubs have produced three different results. As a result, when they meet at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday, there’s bound to be fireworks. It may go the way of the Bianconeri based on their 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season.

Southampton vs Manchester United: United to get their season back on track

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 13:30

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Manchester United to win @ 1.71, correct as of 12/09/2024

Southampton will be desperate to register their first point of the season when Manchester United visit St Mary’s at lunchtime on Saturday. The hosts have lost their last eight home games in the Premier League and haven’t won a fixture against the Red Devils in their last 15 attempts (L7, D8).

Aston Villa vs Everton: The Toffees dismal start to continue

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 18:30

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Aston Villa to win @ 1.49, correct as of 12/09/2024

Aston Villa made a decent start to this campaign, starkly contrasting Saturday’s opponents who’ve lost all three Premier League fixtures. Villa have enjoyed great success against Everton since their promotion to the division in 2019, avoiding defeat in all ten league meetings (W7, D3).

Brighton vs Ipswich

Date - 14/09/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Brighton to win @ 1.35, correct as of 12/09/2024

Brighton made an excellent start to life under new boss Fabian Hürzeler as they’re unbeaten across all competitions. They welcome newly promoted Ipswich Town to the Amex Stadium, confident of a positive result. The Tractor Boys are yet to win a game this campaign and already have a poor record of squandering a lead for three games running.

Conclusion

