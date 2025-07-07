Fluminense vs Chelsea predictions: Palmer to join the Club World Cup

We offer three realistic Fluminense vs Chelsea predictions for their Club World Cup semi-final on 8 July 2025, including value on a goalscorer.

+

Our betting expert suggests that Chelsea will win by a narrow margin against the Brazilians, who could cause them some issues.

Best bets for Fluminense vs Chelsea

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.67 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer at odds of 2.30 on Betway

We expect Chelsea to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Fluminense have performed well in the initial stages of the Club World Cup, so they have a chance at making it to the final in two major competitions in a row. However, they’ll be wary of English opposition, since Man City had defeated them in a final before.

After the Brazilians took an early lead against Al Hilal in the quarter-final, the Saudi club managed to recover in the match, but Fluminense ultimately prevailed to book a spot in the final four. They’re unbeaten in this year’s competition, and won’t be easy to defeat.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have successfully progressed through the CWC. While it wasn’t exactly how they expected to, they're now one step away from the final and global glory. However, they have displayed some weaknesses, which Fluminense can exploit.

It’s worth noting that the Brazilian side will be without quarter-final goalscorer, Martinelli, and defender Juan Freytes due to suspension. Additionally, the Blues are missing Liam Delap and Levi Colwill, which makes an already exciting match even more interesting.

Probable lineups for Fluminense vs Chelsea

Fluminense expected lineup: Fabio; Ignacio, Thiago Silva, Guga, Rene; Hercules; Nonato, Bernal; Cano, Arias, Everaldo

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo; Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Jackson

Mighty Blues to reach the final

Fluminense won’t have any fear playing against the UEFA Europa Conference League winners, especially after they’ve defeated Inter Milan in the last 16 phase of the competition. Also, the Tricolor are on an 11-game undefeated run in all competitions, winning eight and drawing three.

However, overcoming a team in such strong form as Chelsea may be a difficult task. Even though the Blues have already lost to Brazilian opposition at the CWC, they are a far superior side, considering the size and quality of their team.

Opta’s Power Rankings place Chelsea 123 places above their fellow semi-finalists, who are 134th, while the West London side is 11th. That vast gap in evaluation suggests that Flu will find it challenging to see off Enzo Maresca’s men on Tuesday night.

Additionally, the Blues got to this stage of the CWC by beating another Brazilian outfit, Palmeiras. They’ll know what to expect and will be prepared for a tough battle.

Fluminense vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.67 on Betway

A stain on the clean sheet

Despite Chelsea being the favourites to secure their place in the Club World Cup final, they’ve shown vulnerability in the tournament. Both sides have scored in each of their two knockout games.

Flu’s quality is evident. They have enough firepower to get onto the scoresheet on Tuesday, even without Martinelli. The fact that seven different scorers have found the net eight times in the competition shows that all of them can contribute to scoring.

That’s what we expect to see on Tuesday night, as Chelsea have kept only two clean sheets across their last five games. Robert Sanchez, Chelsea's goalkeeper, is always prone to mistakes, which is something that Tricolor can capitalise on as well.

While Maresca’s side may get to the final, it won’t be easy, as they’ve seen against LAFC and Esperance earlier in the CWC.

Fluminense vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on Betway

Palmer to bounce back

Although he hasn’t scored for a while, Cole Palmer’s goal against Palmeiras in the quarter-final shouldn’t be underestimated. That 16th-minute strike ended an eight-game goal drought for both club and national team, and it could motivate him for the final two games.

Palmer is capable of hitting the target in unlikely scenarios and also takes penalties. His most recent goal will certainly generate belief and confidence in him once again, making him a significant threat on Tuesday night.

He was the club’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League last term with 15 goals, which accounted for almost a quarter of the Blues’ total goals in the campaign. If he has finally found his scoring boots again, he could be the one to break through Fluminense’s defence.