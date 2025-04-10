5 Underdogs to Back Across Europe this Week

We look across Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A to see who could cause an upset this weekend. There’s value at both ends.

The final stretch is upon us in Europe’s big five leagues, and there’s still plenty to play for. This is the time when underdogs can come out on top.

Five underdogs to back this weekend Odds Crystal Palace or draw v Man City 2.50 Valencia to beat Sevilla 2.30 Werder Bremen or draw v Stuttgart 2.25 Lazio to beat Roma 2.70 Le Havre to beat Stade Rennes 3.40

Palace Are a Team in Form

In any other year, you’d write off Crystal Palace’s chances when going to the Etihad to face Manchester City. However, this isn’t any other year, and there’s only one team in form for this one. Palace have won six of their last seven in all competitions, and they have goals coming from several different outlets.

Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, are having a season to forget. They’re sixth in the table, just nine ahead of the Eagles, and have only won three of their last eight league games. It’s been over three years since the Cityzens lost to Palace, but the visitors will fancy their chances this weekend.

Crystal Palace or draw v Man City

Valencia On the Rise with Corberan

Carlos Coberan’s work at Valencia has been truly remarkable. Although they’re underdogs against Sevilla based on La Liga position, the odds don’t necessarily reflect this. They’ve won fewer and lost more games than their opponents, but are unbeaten in five and recently beat Real Madrid.

Los Nervionenses will have a very tough job at the Mestalla, with Los Che having lost just three times since Corberan took over. The hosts have found their goal-scoring form, particularly through Diego Lopez, while Sevilla have lost three in a row. A home win seems most likely.

Valencia to beat Sevilla

A late European Charge for Bremen?

It’s been an up-and-down season for Ole Werner’s Werder Bremen, but they still have a shot at qualifying for Europe. This weekend, they take on a Stuttgart side slightly above them, and they are also chasing continental football. They might be away from home this weekend, but they’ve shown strong form in recent weeks - and are scoring plenty.

The hosts have been indifferent in the Bundesliga, winning just one of their last seven, and they have lost all of their last four home matches. Attacker, Ermedin Demirović, will be brimming with confidence after his hat-trick last time out, but Bremen have three clean sheets in four games. Victory for either would take them within touching distance of the Europa League places.

Werder Bremen or draw v Stuttgart

A Huge Derby della Capitale

Lazio play host to Roma in one of the fiercest derbies in world football on Sunday night, and it promises to be an exciting match. The hosts sit one place higher in the Serie A table, but I Lupi’s form is better, and they go into it as favourites. However, with the chance to go five points clear of their rivals while playing at home, Marco Baroni’s men will be highly motivated.

Roma have been in fantastic form in the league recently, and are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run. On the other hand, I Biancocelesti - possibly fatigued due to their UEL campaign - have been inconsistent in 2025. However, victory over Atalanta should have handed them a boost, and they’ll be out for revenge after defeat in the reverse fixture back in January.

Lazio to beat Roma

Le Havre’s Late Survival Push

On paper, Stade Rennes could still get relegated, but a lot would have to go wrong for that to happen. Le Havre, meanwhile, are battling for survival and are currently winning. Playing at home, with PSG next on the schedule, Didier Digard’s men will see a massive opportunity against Rennes.

Huge victories over Nantes and Montpellier have positioned Le Club Doyen just above the relegation play-offs, and they could extend the gap this weekend. The visitors, meanwhile, have nothing left to play for and have lost three of their last four. This could create the perfect conditions for a home victory.

Le Havre to beat Stade Rennes