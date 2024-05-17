Fiorentina vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle for eighth goes down to the wire

We share predictions and betting tips for Fiorentina and Napoli’s Serie A clash on Friday, including 4.05 odds on the win margins.

+

Fiorentina fans will be enjoying the season they’ve had regardless of them being eighth in the Serie A standings.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Betting Tips

Fiorentina halftime clean sheet - No @ 2.00 with Supabets

Double chance & both teams to score - Fiorentina/Draw & Yes @ 2.01 with Supabets

Win margins - Fiorentina to win by one goal @ 4.05 with Supabets

La Viola have two realistic avenues that they can pursue to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

While they’re currently occupying a Europa Conference League place, winning their remaining three games in the league can get them into sixth or seventh.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men are also in the Conference League final this season, their second successive appearance and lifting the cup takes them directly into the Europa League.

Napoli might impact their league finish though, as beating Fiorentina to eighth place in the league would be regarded as a decent finish, considering how their season has gone.

After defeating Fiorentina in the Supercoppa Italia 3-0, they will be confident of getting a result here while the hosts will be seeking revenge.

Letting the visitors in

The hosts aren’t defensively impenetrable at home as they’ve shipped 20 goals in 18 games at an average of 1.11 goals per game.

Fiorentina’s concession rate is 50% for the first half, meaning that half of the visitors who’ve come to the Stadio Artemio Franchi scored in the initial 45 minutes of the game.

With Napoli boasting Victor Osimhen in attack, they’re likely to breach the home defence in the first period.

Eight of La Viola’s first halves at home saw the opposition score at least once with six games ending in a 1-0 deficit after 45 minutes.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Fiorentina halftime clean sheet - No @ 2.00 with Supabets

Capitalising on Napoli’s poor run

Fiorentina are on a run of winning three of their last four Serie A fixtures and three points here would secure eighth place for them for the season.

They’re on course to claim their first league double against Napoli since 1995/96 after winning the reverse fixture 3-1.

The Azzurri are winless in their last five games, confirming their finish outside the top seven for the first time since 2008/09 after a loss to Bologna the last time out.

Both sides share two victories apiece in the last six meetings with two ending in a draw, not a far-fetched outcome on Friday night.

61% of Fiorentina’s home games produced goals on both sides while 50% of Napoli’s away dates ended with both teams scoring.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Fiorentina/Draw & Yes @ 2.01 with Supabets

Leaky backline

Francesco Calzona’s leaky defence is his biggest Achilles heel at the moment as Napoli shipped at least one goal in 15 consecutive league fixtures.

If they fail to sort out their porous backline for their remaining two games, they will equal a club record of 17 Serie A fixtures without a clean sheet.

Fiorentina should take advantage of that but their win margin should be small. The hosts have won seven of their 15 games this term by a single goal.

Six of those one-goal victories arrived in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, five of Napoli’s defeats this term have been by a solitary goal, three coming away from home.