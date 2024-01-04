Bet on AFCON 2024 With Fafabet - Our Guide for the Bettors

Find out how to bet on Fafabet AFCON matches. If you sign up with Fafabet, you'll get a welcome bonus to bet on the AFCON 2024.

If you're a soccer fan, you should definitely sign up with Fafabet. Read this guide to learn about the AFCON betting bonuses offered by Fafabet for the event.

Fafabet Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

AFCON 2024 Betting Offers from Fafabet

You can take advantage of the Fafabet promotions if you want to take part in AFCON betting. Here are some of the bonuses you will find on the betting site:

Sports Welcome Bonus

New players will get a 150% first deposit match bonus up to R5,000 when they sign up with the Fafabet promo code. So if you deposit between R25 - R1,000, you get a 100% free bet.

For deposits ranging from R1,001 - R3,000 get a 125% Free Bet while deposits over R3,001+ will get a 150% bonus up to R5 000.

One-Leg Out Soccer

If one of the games cuts in your multi-bet, you can still get your winnings at the betting site. As such, you won't lose all your bets with this Fafabet offer.

To qualify for the one-leg cut you can bet on soccer or AFCON matches with at least 5 selections and a minimum of 1.5 odds. You'll need to make a bet of at least R20 and if one game cuts, you get your winnings up to R1,000.

Win R1 000 Daily Free Bet

Get an R1,000 free bet every day when you place bets on Fafabet. This offer is for existing players on the betting site.

If you make multi-bets with at least 3 selections or you deposit R50 or more in your betting account you'll enter the draw. Fafabet usually will pick at least 10 winners randomly in the draw to win the R1,000 bonus.

Refer A Friend And Get R50 For Each Referral

Fafabet will give you a bonus if you refer your friends to their betting site. Each time you bring a friend, you will get a R50 free bet.

The only condition is that your friend has to deposit at least R50 into their betting account after they sign up.

Also, this has to be done within 7 days after their registration on Fafabet. You can use this free bet on AFCON matches.

AFCON 2024 Betting Tips with Fafabet

If you're going to make predictions on AFCON betting sites like Fafabet, you should follow these tips:

Check the Previous Results

Ensure you consider the team's performance before making your bet. Review their previous games to find out if the team has been winning because there's a good chance they'll win their next game.

If they have a top scorer in the team you'll learn about them from previous results.

Find out Team Lineups

Before you make any decision on your AFCON bet, check the line-ups. See who is scheduled to play in the next match, and who is not.

The match's result will be affected if a powerful player is absent from the pitch. It is possible to ascertain whether a player was substituted out due to an injury sustained in a prior game.

Find Out the Team's Form

You should anticipate a fantastic performance in the upcoming game if the motivation is strong. If the team has won a game before, they'll probably want a repeat and that's why it's important to check previous matches.

Home Advantage

Consider the home team when making your bet on AFCON matches.

Usually, the motivation is high for players when they feel at home. In addition to knowing the terrain well, the home team gets a lot of support from close kin. If you take all of these into consideration, you'll see that the odds will favour the home team.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON with Fafabet?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to bet on AFCON matches on Fafabet.

Go to the Fafabet website and log in to your account. Make your deposit using any of the payment options on Fafabet. Click on the sports section to find the AFCON matches. Select the match and choose your bet type. You can also include multiple selections on your bet slip. Enter the amount you intend to wager on the game. Submit the bet slip and wait for the end of the matches to collect your payout.

Watch the AFCON 2024 Live Streaming with Fafabet

You can watch the AFCON matches on Fafabet's live stream while placing your live bets. The bookie offers high-quality broadcasts of all the upcoming matches.

Our Review

Fafabet is one of the reputable sportsbooks in South Africa, and they offer the best odds on AFCON games. If you sign up with this bookie, you'll receive the 150% of your initial deposit up to R5000.

You can use this bonus money to bet on your favourite teams and players at the betting site.

AFCON matches are also live streamed on Fafabet and you can follow the tournament through to the finals. So, if you're impressed with this bookie, you can head over to their site to make your predictions.

Fafabet vs Hollywoodbets - What to Choose for the AFCON?

When it comes to the betting odds, Fafabet AFCON odds are better than that of Hollywoodbets. They offer high odds on these football matches so you can expect better from Fafabet than Hollywoodbets AFCON odds.

AFCON 2024 with Fafabet - Our FAQs

Is there any AFCON bonus available on Fafabet?

Yes, Fafabet will give you a 150% bonus up to R5,000 if you sign up today. You can use this bonus money to bet on the AFCON matches.

Can I watch AFCON matches on Fafabet?

Yes, bettors can watch the AFCON matches on the live section of the Fafabet site. They offer high-quality live streaming for many sporting events.

How do AFCON odds from Fafabet differ in comparison to other operators in South Africa?

The odds on AFCON matches are quite higher than what other bookies are offering in South Africa.

How can I contact Fafabet customer support if I have issues with my AFCON bets?

You can contact Fafabet support through their live chat feature, phone number, or send an email. They will help you resolve your issues promptly.

Which AFCON betting markets are available on Fafabet?

There are thousands of betting markets, especially for soccer games on Fafabet. If you're betting on AFCON matches, you can choose options like the match winner, double chance, over/under, handicaps, and goalscorer.