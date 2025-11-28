Everton vs Newcastle predictions: A low-scoring stalemate on Saturday

Everton are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Magpies. With both sides struggling for goals, a goal fest is not expected.

+

Best bets for Everton vs Newcastle

Match drawn at odds of 3.25 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Betway

Jack Grealish to assist 1+ goals at odds of 5.00 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Goalscorers prediction – Everton: Ndiaye – Newcastle: Woltemade

Everton return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening to host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

The Toffees secured back-to-back Premier League wins on Monday night with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Manchester United. Everton were reduced to ten men following an altercation between their own players, Keane and Gueye. This resulted in the latter’s immediate dismissal.

Despite the player disadvantage, Everton showed tremendous defensive structure and resilience to keep United at bay. Moyes was delighted to win at his former club. The victory also brought Everton seven points from their last three games.

Newcastle are also showing signs of steady improvement, even if the league table doesn’t look great. Eddie Howe’s men are 14th right now, having won two of their last four matches. However, the congested nature of the table means that only six points separate Newcastle from fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Howe is likely to stick with Harvey Barnes on Saturday, even if Anthony Gordon returns from injury. Barnes has scored four goals in his last three appearances in all competitions. Yoane Wissa is still sidelined, so Nick Woltemade will lead the line once again for the Magpies.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Newcastle

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Garner, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Ndiaye, Barry

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Livramento, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Hard to pick a winner

Given that both teams have struggled for goals of late, it’s hard to favour one side over the other this weekend. Everton’s defensive solidity will make it tough for Newcastle to break them down.

Equally, Newcastle have proven aerially dominant at the back. They’ve won 57% of their duels in the air, and their three-man midfield should control possession.

Yet, they’ve struggled in the final third for goals. Woltemade is the top scorer with four goals. Only Harvey Barnes, Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy have scored more than once so far this term.

A point apiece seems like the most likely outcome here. After Everton’s win at Manchester United, they will probably be content with this result.

Everton vs Newcastle Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.25 with Betway

Backing two goals or fewer on Saturday evening

Bets on under 2.5 goals have landed in five of the last seven match-ups between Everton and Newcastle. Given the attacking numbers from both teams so far this season, backing Unders seems like the way to go this weekend.

Both teams have scored 13 goals in 12 matches, averaging barely over one goal scored per game. Everton have also conceded the same number, while the Magpies have conceded just two goals more.

Only three goals have been scored in their last three match-ups. That’s why backing under 2.5 goals at a probability of just 56.50% seems like a safe move.

Everton vs Newcastle Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Betway

Huge value on Grealish to be Everton’s chief creator

The betting markets believe Jack Grealish has just a 20% chance of registering an assist against Newcastle this weekend. This seems well below the real probability of him being the Toffees’ creator-in-chief.

Grealish has four assists in 11 EPL games to his name so far this season. That’s a strike rate of 36.36%. This gives us around 16% value on him to provide an assist on Saturday evening.

Grealish remains Everton’s main attacking outlet. His ball-carrying ability, coupled with his low centre of gravity, makes him almost impossible to knock off the ball. He appears to be thriving on the creative responsibility afforded to him by David Moyes. This makes him a key player to watch against Newcastle.