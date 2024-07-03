England vs Switzerland Predictions: Breel-iant Embolo to help Swiss roll over England

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for England vs Switzerland ahead of their quarter-final clash at Euro 2024.

+

England vs Switzerland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs. Switzerland

Switzerland victory with odds of @ 3.75 on Betway , equating to a 26.7% and 26.3% chance of the Swiss winning.

, equating to a 26.7% and 26.3% chance of the Swiss winning. Breel Embolo to score with odds of @ 5.00 on Betway , indicating a 20% chance for the Monaco striker to score.

, indicating a 20% chance for the Monaco striker to score. Over 8.5 Total Corners with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway, representing a 52.6% chance for there to be at least nine corners taken in the match.

Switzerland can edge a close game with a win against England by a scoreline of 0-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

These two nations meet in the quarter-finals, but arrive in Düsseldorf in contrasting form. Switzerland have surprised many and impressed with their performances, while England have been hugely disappointing.

Murat Yakin saw his side outclass, outfight and outthink the reigning European Champions Italy in the Round of 16. The 2-0 margin could have been wider as the well-organised Swiss remain unbeaten in the tournament and have racked up their second win.

Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, saw his side come within a minute of being knocked out by Slovakia and possibly losing his job as a result. His luck will run out against top European opponents if he doesn’t wise up.

Probable Lineups for England vs. Switzerland

The probable lineup for England in the 4-2-3-1

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Gomez, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the 3-4-2-1

Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Ndoye, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Rieder, Vargas; Embolo.

Predicting the Swiss roll over England

Switzerland are a well-organised side full of individuals in the best form of their career and as a result are playing with supreme confidence. Unbeaten in this tournament with impressive victories over Hungary and Italy, they also came within three minutes of beating Germany and topping their group.

It is therefore a surprise to see the Swiss priced up as underdogs against an England side who have been anything but impressive so far. They too are unbeaten, but avoided elimination in the fifth minute of added time against Slovakia. Jude Bellingham’s acrobatic strike was their first on target of the match.

While the Three Lions got through by a 2-1 scoreline after extra-time, they still came in for widespread criticism. Their play was disjointed, their formation lopsided and they had many fitness queries. Additionally, Marc Guehi, one of their better performers, is suspended for this clash. This step up in class could well find them out, making Switzerland look massive value to win.

England vs Switzerland Bet 1: Switzerland Victory @ 3.75 with Betway

Breel-iant Embolo to get on the scoresheet

Breel Embolo has endured a horrific injury-ravaged season, missing 39 games for the club and country primarily because of a cruciate ligament tear. He is determined to end on a high as part of this Switzerland side catching the eye at the European Championship.

Despite starting on the bench and getting just 17 minutes in the opening victory over Hungary, the 27-year-old still managed to open his goalscoring account. Pouncing on a poor defensive header, the beautiful lob over an onrushing keeper highlighted both his confidence and scoring touch.

Embolo scored in one of his only two starts for Monaco this term and hit 14 in 42 games across all competitions for the French Ligue 1 side in the previous campaign. He also showed his ability to score at a major international tournament when hitting the back of the net in two of his four starts at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

England vs Switzerland Bet 2: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer @ 5.00 with Betway

Swiss to back England into a corner

The final selection is in one of the many prop markets. We are looking for at least nine corners to be taken here and both sides can contribute to going over this low line.

After a slow start, England have won 15 corners across their last two games. Switzerland have seen at least nine corners in each of their last three games and average exactly five across their four games.

Corners are usually won from winning the ball high up the pitch, playing with plenty of width or from firing in plenty of shots. Switzerland ticked all those boxes and showcased it perfectly against Italy in a match which produced 10 corners.

Game state also plays a big part and with the do-or-die nature of the knockout stages, at least one of these nations will be chasing at any point of time.