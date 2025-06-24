England U21 vs Netherlands U21 predictions: Young Lions to reach final

Get three expert England U21 vs Netherlands U21 predictions and betting tips prior to the Euro U21 Championship semis on 25th June.

+

Our international football betting expert suggests that England will control the contest and defeat the Netherlands to reach the final.

Best bets for England U21 vs Netherlands U21

England will clinch a narrow 1-0 win over the Dutch to reach the Euro U21 final.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Euro U21 defending champions, England, prepare for their semi-final encounter with the Netherlands in Bratislava on Wednesday evening.

Lee Carsley’s men have sometimes looked promising but then disappointed throughout the tournament, especially in the group stage. However, they have managed to win when it mattered. Led by captain James McAtee, they displayed a controlled and disciplined performance when they won the quarter-final against Spain.

England have plenty of firepower and creative options off the bench, which could be the difference in the latter stages of this tight semi-final. The Dutch are likely to have just one forced change to the team, with midfielder Tyler Morton suspended.

The Netherlands’ U21 side also face one suspension. Forward Ruben van Bommel was sent off in the first half of their quarter-final win over Portugal.

Michael Reiziger’s team were somewhat fortunate to win their last eight encounter with the Portuguese. They played with ten men for over 80 minutes and were forced to surrender 73.4% of possession. However, they restricted Portugal to just three shots on target during the entire game.

Probable lineups for England U21 vs Netherlands U21

England U21 expected lineup: Beadle; Livramento, Hinshelwood, Cresswell, Quansah, Scott, Hackney, Elliott, Hutchinson, McAtee, Stansfield

Netherlands U21 Expected Lineup: Roefs; Rensch, Maatsen, van den Berg, Hato, Flamingo, Valente, Taylor, Manhoef, Ohio, van Bergen

Young Lions to reach back-to-back Euro U21 finals

England U21 showed great maturity to overcome their Spanish counterparts in the last eight. Lee Carsley’s men started strongly and were able to control the game from the beginning.

Moreover, they showed great defensive shape and structure, restricting Spain to just five attempts on goal despite the Spanish having most of the possession (57.4%).

The Netherlands U21 side lacks the depth that England possess from the substitutes’ bench. The game is likely to open up in the second half when Carsley’s options to rotate his forward line will prove decisive.

Backing Unders with so much at stake

When it comes to international football, most high-pressure games in the late stages of tournaments are cagey, low-scoring affairs.

There’s a lot on the line here. The winner enters the final of this summer’s Euro U21 Championship. The Dutch showed great resilience by keeping Portugal at bay with ten men for a long period in their quarter-final clash. In fact, having limited them to just three goal attempts, they demonstrated their ability to play a very tight defensive game.

Surprisingly, Under 2.5 goals is available at an odds-against price, so it’s arguably the value pick of our trio of England U21 vs Netherlands U21 predictions.

England’s captain at value to score

England U21 captain James McAtee has scored one goal and assisted another on his way to the semi-final stage. The Manchester City youngster has frequently played for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, so he has experience in big games and is ready to shine on Wednesday evening.

McAtee plays the central number ten role, where his vision and flair can help to breach the Dutch defence. He’s more than capable of scoring, as he demonstrated in the last eight against Spain.

The betting odds don't reflect his recent goal against Spain, as he’s given a modest 29.41% chance to score anytime on Wednesday.