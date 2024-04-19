Empoli vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: Empoli to cause Napoli problems

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Serie A fixture between Empoli and Napoli.

+

Empoli’s poor run of form through March has left them one spot above the relegation zone and in danger of losing their Serie A status this season.

Empoli vs Napoli Betting Tips

First goal - Empoli @ 1.75 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia @ 2.10 with Betfred

Double chance & both teams to score - Empoli/Draw & Yes @ 2.30 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Davide Nicola will be concerned at the nature of last week’s 1-0 defeat at Lecce where his side failed to register a single shot on target.

While they’re on a run of just one win in six, the visit of Napoli may provide some hope for the Azzurri who have a decent record against the visitors.

Napoli’s season is certainly one to forget as the outgoing champions enter this round 34 points adrift of champions-to-be Inter Milan.

The Blues are on their third manager for the season and they currently sit two points behind the European qualification places in eighth.

18 points are left to play for in Serie A and Francesco Calzona will need as many from those as possible to finish higher up in the standings.

The hosts to hit first

Scoring goals has been Empoli’s thorn in the side in the league this season. No other team has scored fewer than their 25 in this campaign.

However, Napoli’s defence hasn’t been up to scratch as they’ve conceded 40 goals in Serie A at an average of 1.25 goals per game.

The visitors have allowed their opponents to find the net first in 18 of their 32 matches (56%) - the most for any side currently in the top 12.

Nicolò Cambiaghi is likely the danger man for Empoli as each of his last three goals has come in winning causes in front of the home fans.

Empoli vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: First goal - Empoli @ 1.75 with Betfred

Influential personnel

On the note of influential players, Napoli added to Victor Osimhen from last season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been immense for the Blues in recent weeks.

The Georgian winger is the second-highest scorer for the visitors in the league and he directly contributed to seven goals in his last six appearances for Napoli.

His last goal for the club came in March, so he’s due to find the back of the net on Saturday evening.

Empoli vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia @ 2.10 with Betfred

Finding inspiration

Empoli fans will be encouraged by their side’s home record against Napoli. The hosts have only lost twice in the top flight to the visitors at home (W4, D4).

The reverse fixture in November ended with Empoli leaving the Estadio Diego Maradona with all three points. They’ve also won three of the last five head-to-heads.

With Napoli winning one of their last six games in all competitions (D3, L2), the hosts can be confident of denting their visitor’s European qualification hopes on Saturday.

The Napoli boss mentioned his team’s lack of danger perception after their 2-2 draw at home to Frosinone last week as they surrendered the lead twice to throw away two points.

Nicola might find a source for motivating his troops for this battle in Napoli’s dreadful performances this season.