Easybet Refer a Friend Bonus for PSG vs Atlético Madrid

Take advantage of Easybet's Refer a Friend promotion for the PSG vs Atlético Madrid FIFA World Cup match this weekend.

Sports bettors can earn a R200 bonus for each friend they successfully refer to the platform, with the potential to earn up to R1,000 weekly through this ongoing offer. As the highly anticipated clash between the French and Spanish giants approaches, this promotion presents an opportunity for fans to enhance their betting experience.

What is the offer?

Easybet's Refer a Friend program rewards existing customers with a R200 bonus for each friend who successfully creates and verifies an account. New users can sign up using the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET to activate this offer. Customers can refer up to five friends per week, potentially earning R1,000 in bonuses if all referrals meet the requirements.

How does it work?

Invite friends to join Easybet (both parties must complete FICA verification)

Your friend must use your unique promo code when registering (format: FRIEND+YourPhoneNumber)

You must have deposited and bet at least R100 since joining

Your friend needs to deposit and bet at least R50 in real money

The bonus type you receive depends on your betting history - sports bettors looking to wager on the PSG vs Atlético Madrid match would receive a R200 Bonus Bet for sports.

Key benefits

• Flexibility: Bonuses tailored to your preferred betting category (sports, slots, or Aviator)

• Friend benefits: Your referrals receive a R50 Sign Up Bonus plus 25 Free Spins

• Weekly opportunity: Refer up to 5 friends every week

• Simple wagering: Sports bonus requires just 1x wagering at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

Important details

Bonuses are credited every Monday after verification. Sports bonuses expire after ten days if wagering requirements aren't met. The maximum win from a sports bonus bet is capped at R1,000 per bet. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or combined with real money stakes.

Our Prediction: