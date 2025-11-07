Easybet 400% Multibet Boost for Tottenham vs Manchester United

Easybet is back with one of its most generous promotions — the 400% Multibet Boost — just in time for the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on 8 November 2025. This third-party report breaks down how punters can take advantage of the offer to maximize potential returns during one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

What is the offer?

The Easybet Multibet Boost gives bettors a chance to increase their winnings by up to 400% when placing accumulator bets. The promotion applies to all sports wagers with two or more selections, making it especially relevant for those looking to add the Tottenham vs Manchester United match to their weekend accumulator.

How does it work?

Register or log in to your Easybet account and make a qualifying deposit. Create a multibet with at least two selections, ensuring each leg has minimum odds of 1.20. Use the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET when placing your qualifying bets to activate the offer. Once your bet settles, winnings from qualifying accumulators are automatically boosted according to the number of selections on your slip.

Example: If you place a R300 multibet including Manchester United to win at odds of 2.5, and your accumulator wins, you could see your return increased by up to 400%, depending on the number of legs included.

Key benefits

Boosted winnings up to 400% on qualifying multibets

Applies automatically on eligible bet slips

Cash winnings — not bonus credits

Available across all sports markets

Important details

The boost starts at 2% for three selections and increases as you add more legs, up to a maximum of 400%. Each leg must have minimum odds of 1.20, and voided events reduce the applicable bonus percentage. The total potential return (including boost) is capped at R1 million. Early cash-out forfeits the boost, and Easybet reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

Our Prediction: