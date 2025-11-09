Easybet 150% First Deposit Bonus for Manchester City vs Liverpool

As Manchester City prepare to face Liverpool FC in a high-stakes Premier League showdown on 9 November 2025, Easybet has launched a new welcome promotion for new users. This independent report explains how the 150% First Deposit Bonus works and how bettors can claim it ahead of the clash between two of England’s football giants.

What is the offer?

Easybet’s 150% First Deposit Bonus rewards new players with up to R1 500 in bonus funds or 100 Free Spins, depending on the game type selected. The offer applies to new users making their first deposit on the platform and is valid for both sports betting and slot games. With Manchester City vs Liverpool set to deliver drama and goals, this promotion offers bettors a timely opportunity to get more value from their first wager.

How does it work?

Sign up for a new Easybet account and make a first deposit of at least R20. Choose between the Sports & Lucky Numbers Bonus or the Slots Bonus. Enter the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET during registration or before your first wager to activate the offer. Complete the required rollover: 4x your first deposit at odds of 2.0 or higher for sports, or 15x for slots, to unlock your bonus.

Example: If you deposit R100 and bet R400 on Manchester City to beat Liverpool at odds of 2.0, you’ll receive a R150 bonus bet once the rollover requirement is met.

Key benefits

150% bonus up to R1 500 on your first deposit

Option between sports bonus or 100 free spins

Bonus bets available for both pre-match and in-play markets

Simple qualification and transparent rollover terms

Important details

The promotion is available to new customers only, with a minimum deposit of R20. Players must complete the required turnover within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out and expire 14 days after being credited. The Slots Bonus applies exclusively to EasySpins games, excluding Evolution titles, while Free Spins are credited on Wolf Gold. Standard Easybet Terms & Conditions apply.

Our Prediction: