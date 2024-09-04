Denmark vs Switzerland Predictions: Danes attack too blunt

Our football predictions expert has three bets for Denmark vs Switzerland in the Nations League looking at the 1X2, goalscorer and goals markets.

Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Denmark vs Switzerland

Draw @ 3.00 on Betway , equating to a 33% chance of both teams securing a point.

, equating to a 33% chance of both teams securing a point. Breel Embolo to score @ 4.00 on Betway , indicating a 35% chance of the Swiss forward scoring.

, indicating a 35% chance of the Swiss forward scoring. Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 on Betway, representing a 58% chance for two goals scored or less.

Denmark and Switzerland should be expected to draw with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Denmark welcome Switzerland to Copenhagen in round one of League A in the Nations League. Having failed to win any of their four matches at the Euros, the hosts will embark on a new journey under caretaker boss Morten Wieghorst.

Switzerland, on the other hand, fared much better. Wins against Hungary and Italy, alongside a draw with Germany showed real hope for the future.

It will be a difficult trip to Copenhagen, but Switzerland look more than capable of securing a point on the road.

Probable Lineups for Denmark vs Switzerland

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Schmeichel; Maehle, Christensen, Vestergaard, Andersen, Bah, Eriksen, Hojberg, Delaney, Olsen, Wind

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar, Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Rieder, Vargas, Embolo, Ndoye

Visitors underestimated

Switzerland were unfortunate to bow out of the Euros at the quarter-final stage on penalties to England. Having not lost a game inside 90 minutes, the Swiss went toe to toe with the Three Lions after dismantling Italy in the round of 16.

Denmark didn’t win a single match, drawing three and losing one. With their manager gone, they are yet to get a full-time replacement through the door. This could be the perfect time to play them.

Still, this match is in Copenhagen and it won’t be easy for the Swiss to roll them over. With Denmark’s attack looking rather blunt, this game could fizzle out as a draw.

Denmark vs Switzerland Bet 1: Draw @ 3.00 with Betway

Back Switzerland’s main man

Breel Embolo has yet to score for Monaco this season, aside from a goal against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

However, the 27-year-old appears to play his best football for his beloved nation, who scored against Hungary and England at the 2024 Euros.

Switzerland prefers a 3-4-3 formation, which allows for more width. With wingers stretching the game, this creates room for their striker who can nick goals inside the box.

Denmark don’t look like their usual selves, and if they drop deeper, Embolo will be lurking in and around the box for goalscoring opportunities.

Denmark vs Switzerland Bet 2: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer @ 4.00 with Betway

Goals at a premium

With Denmark only scoring two goals at the Euros across their four matches, and with no permanent head coach in charge for this fixture, it doesn’t look like they will be able to break down a tough, compact Swiss side.

Switzerland held both England and Germany to 1-1 draws during the summer and have lost just one of their last 19 matches in 90 minutes. They are a nation on the rise a team that doesn’t concede too many.

It’s worth mentioning Denmark are also without star striker Ramus Hojlund. The Manchester United striker is currently injured and won’t make the trip to Copenhagen. It’s time to back under on goals as these sides prepare to meet in the Danish capital.

Denmark vs Switzerland Bet 3: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 with Betway