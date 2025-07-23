Are Cunha and Mbeumo Manchester United’s golden ticket to the top 6?

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo ranked in the top 3 of the PL’s xG overperformers in 24/25. This may be harder to replicate at Old Trafford.

Both Cunha and Mbeumo are used to being key men at Wolves and Brentford. How will they adapt to playing a more supporting role within United’s system?

2025/26 Premier League Outright Markets Odds Manchester United to Win the Title 26.00 Manchester United Top 2 Finish 8.00 Manchester United Top 4 Finish 5.00 Manchester United Top 6 Finish 1.83

The case for Manchester United’s transformation with Cunha and Mbeumo

Between them, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo netted 35 Premier League goals last season. They collectively racked up another 13 assists.

That’s 48 goal contributions from two players. Hence, you can forgive United fans for being excited about adding them to their attacking options for 2025/26.

In terms of their style of play, Cunha and Mbeumo have the potential to complement each other well in the final third. Cunha is famed for his clever movement and clinical finishing, while Mbeumo’s creativity and off-the-ball work rate have made him a firm favourite with Brentford fans.

Mbeumo finished the 2024/25 Premier League season in fourth place in the division’s top goalscorer standings. The Frenchman fired home 20 goals. He also led the division in terms of expected assists (9.3) and created 17 big chances across the season.

Cunha was instrumental in steering Wolves away from relegation trouble. He ended the campaign with 0.73 goal involvements every 90 minutes, which is sure to excite United fans.

However, there’s definitely a sense that both players overperformed in front of goal last term. Despite scoring 15 and assisting six, Cunha ended 2024/25 with an xG of just 8.6 and an xAG of 7.7, meaning he significantly outperformed his underlying numbers.

Mbeumo also exceeded expectations while playing for Brentford last season, finishing with an xG of 12.3 but scoring 20 goals.

Wolves and Brentford heavily relied on their star players. This may explain why they were able to surpass their underlying numbers so easily. Whether this will be the case at Old Trafford this season remains to be seen.

Why fixing United’s attack is just the beginning

Although Cunha and Mbeumo may bring star qualities to Manchester United’s attack, the Red Devils have plenty more positions that need work.

At the back, their defensive vulnerabilities were laid bare in 2024/25. United shipped 54 goals in 38 games last season, averaging 1.42 goals conceded per game. They finished the season with the eighth-worst expected goals against (xGA), which stood at 55.99.

It’s also important to highlight United’s home form last season. Old Trafford has always been considered a fortress, especially under the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but times have changed.

The Red Devils suffered no fewer than nine defeats on home soil in 2024/25. This equalled a club record for the most league losses on their own patch.

Another big reason behind United’s poor goal output and their dire defensive record was their lack of mobility and dynamism in midfield – and it’s still an issue in pre-season.

Amorim himself flagged United’s lack of pace in their recent pre-season draw with Leeds. The Portuguese boss said United failed to press high or move the ball quickly in transition due to the lack of speed and intensity in midfield.

Amorim recognises the need for United’s owners to invest in more athletic midfielders. These players need to be capable of pressing, counter-pressing and carrying the ball forward quickly.

Another area of intense speculation is United’s goalkeeping position. Andre Onana has struggled to deliver consistent performances between the posts since signing from Ajax in 2023.

The 29-year-old made frequent errors during the 2024/25 season, which sparked rumours of United’s interest in Aston Villa’s keeper Emi Martinez. However, United have yet to recruit a long-term replacement for Onana, whose time at Old Trafford appears to be running out.

Without a dependable goalkeeper, United’s chances of finishing in the top six appear shaky. The betting markets currently give them a 54.65% chance of qualifying for Europe with a top-six finish in 2025/26.

We believe this is overly optimistic considering the squad’s other fundamental issues.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton surely have a better chance of challenging Aston Villa, Newcastle and co. for a top-six place. While Forest may be distracted by a Europa League campaign, Brighton can focus solely on the league this season.

The Seagulls have bolstered their squad with a host of young, talented additions who have a lot of potential for development. Albion are almost the complete opposite of United right now – bold, savvy, data-driven and fearless.