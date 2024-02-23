Crystal Palace vs Burnley Predictions: Palace can down Clarets

We share predictions and betting tips for the Premier League encounter involving Crystal Palace and Burnley.

+

Roy Hodgson waved his presumably last goodbye to football management after stepping down from his managerial role at Crystal Palace.

It ushers in a new dawn for Palace who have brought in Austrian Oliver Glasner to steer the ship at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to win @ 1.99 with Supabets

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.02 with Supabets

Winning margin - Crystal Palace to win by two goals @ 5.50 with Supabets

All bets are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Glasner comes with a wealth of experience, including leading his former club Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022.

The Eagles need a fresh start as they are dreadfully close to the drop zone - just five points separate the London outfit from 18th-placed Luton Town.

Thankfully, for Glasner, there won’t be a baptism of fire on Saturday as they face a Burnley side that appear to be heading back down to the Championship after one season.

Burnley are yet to win a game in 2024 and their 5-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal last weekend didn’t help their cause.

It’s worth noting that no team under 17 points after 25 games have saved themselves and the Clarets have only accumulated 13 points all season.

Stranger things have happened in the Premier League but Vincent Kompany must motivate his team to win games against teams that are near them on the table, starting on Saturday.

New manager bounce

Even though Burnley have collected more points on the road than at Turf Moor this season, it doesn’t look likely for them this weekend.

Kompany’s men are without a win in their last eight matches in all competitions and have lost seven of their previous 10 games.

Palace haven’t been any better but their Monday night draw with Everton should offer enough confidence going into Saturday’s fixture.

Usually, when a new manager steps through the door, results tend to turn around for the club.

Additionally, the Eagles won the reverse fixture earlier this season 2-0, making a case for the hosts to win three points on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tip 1: Crystal Palace to win @ 1.99 with Supabets

Defensive mayhem on both sides

You wouldn’t associate teams in the bottom half of the table with goals and rightly so. Both Palace and Burnley are among the four least prolific teams in the division.

They’re also in the bottom six in terms of goals conceded this season with the hosts shipping 11 fewer than the visitors (44).

Palace have conceded a minimum of one goal in 14 consecutive Premier League games with their latest three fixtures all achieving more than two goals on the day.

Burnley’s most recent four fixtures have also seen more than two strikes hit the back of the net, making a case for there to be goals on Saturday.

Marc Guehi will be missing for the hosts, adding to their vulnerability at the back.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.02 with Supabets

A developing trend

Burnley have lost 18 league games this term with eight of them being by a two-goal margin. Half of those fixtures have been on the road, which is their most common scoreline.

Even though Palace will be without Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, the Eagles’ players should be keen to impress the new boss.

They’ve either lost or won the majority of their league games by a single goal but with a new boss in the dressing room, Palace could win by two clear goals.