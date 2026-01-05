Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso predictions: Poised to go the distance

Our betting expert expects a tough fixture for both nations, which may ultimately require a penalty shootout to determine who advances.

Best bets for Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Burkina Faso

Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Burkina Faso Goalscorers prediction: Cote d’Ivoire: Amad Diallo; Burkina Faso: Lassina Traore

There have been doubts over the reigning champions’ ability to retain their title. On their way to their 2023 home Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire were considered lucky. Nevertheless, the Elephants still secured their third AFCON title.

Since the start of the tournament in Morocco, many were skeptical of their chances of retaining the title. However, Emerse Fae’s men have come through the difficult group with a perfect record, which may have surprised the continent.

Cote d’Ivoire have qualified top of the group, meaning momentum is firmly on their side. The Elephants have now progressed past the initial AFCON stage in 10 of their last 11 such tournaments.

Burkina Faso have never won an AFCON tournament, but they are still regarded as serious contenders. The Stallions are known for their ability to perform in high-stakes matches and eliminate tournament favourites.

Brama Traore’s troops finished second in Group E, losing only to Algeria on their way to Round of 16 qualification. Their consistency is evident, as they have reached this stage in five of their last six AFCON appearances.

They shouldn’t be afraid of meeting the current champions, and could actually prove to be a huge thorn in the Elephants’ side.

Probable lineups for Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso

Cote d’Ivoire expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan, Kessie, S. Fofana, Sangare, Y. Diomande, Diallo, Zaha

Burkina Faso expected lineup: Nikiema, Badolo, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kouassi, Simpore, I Toure, Ouattara, Zougrana, Minoungou, L.Traore

History of low-scoring affairs

Neither of these teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs. Goals at both ends have been a rarity for both nations. Given the high stakes of the knockout round, both teams are expected to take a cautious approach.

Four of Cote d’Ivoire’s last five internationals saw fewer than three goals. During this period, the Elephants scored only six goals and conceded three times. Those numbers suggest a close encounter with Burkina Faso.

The Stallions’ last two games produced fewer than three goals, as they’ve scored four goals and conceded two in their three AFCON fixtures. This trend extends to their head-to-head history, where three of the last four meetings between these nations resulted in two or fewer goals.

Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Nervy feels to reign

The tension surrounding this fixture suggests that neither side will adopt an overly aggressive attacking strategy, as they will prioritize defensive solidity to avoid defeat. It’s worth noting that Cote d’Ivoire have only lost one of their last ten matches overall, winning seven times in that run.

Burkina Faso have also proven difficult to beat, with their group-stage loss to Algeria marking their only defeat in their last nine internationals, seven of which were wins. The Elephants’ recent come-from-behind win against Gabon demonstrated their resilience.

While the Stallions won two of the last three head-to-heads, the two most recent matches in 2022 ended in a draw. These statistics suggest that another stalemate is a distinct possibility in this Round of 16 tie.

Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Potential for a penalty shootout

With Cote d’Ivoire eager to defend their title and Burkina Faso keen to defeat another strong side, both teams will aim to avoid defeat. Therefore, a draw at the end of regulation or extra time may be considered a more acceptable outcome, leading to a penalty shootout.

Cote d’Ivoire’s previous two Round of 16 appearances were decided by penalties. This one could also go the distance, especially because the Elephants have shown that they can draw level with more challenging opponents.

They’ve already drawn against Cameroon in this tournament, a result that is likely to inspire confidence. Even if the Stallions go down early, they’re capable of coming back, as no other team scored more goals beyond the 70th minute than Burkina Faso’s three.

As a result, they could force the match into extra time and penalties. However, with the experience the champions have in their ranks, they should be better at spot kicks. In the end, Cote d’Ivoire could progress with a victory from the penalty spot.

Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 3: Winning method - Cote d’Ivoire to win on penalties at odds of 13.00 on Betway

