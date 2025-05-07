Club World Cup Winner Odds: Are the European Favourites Backable?

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were not successful in the Champions League, but can they go all the way in the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup winner market is highly competitive, but Real Madrid lead the way. Given the strength of their squad, are they worth backing?

Club World Cup Winner Odds Real Madrid 5.00 Manchester City 5.00 Bayern Munich 6.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Club World Cup Winner Odds

This is the first edition of the Club World Cup in its new format, so there’s a lot of unpredictability around the event. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will compete in a group stage followed by knockout rounds to determine the champion.

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the mix, and with a fairly unsuccessful domestic league display, both hope to add a trophy to what has been a disappointing season.

More European heavyweights are part of the competition, including Spanish giants Real Madrid. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, they hope to obtain yet another major trophy.

Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich are also in the mix. Having dominated domestically, the German club have the chance to win the Club World Cup for the third time.

Real Madrid: The Narrow Favourites

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the competition with most bookies. Given the new format is similar to the previous Champions League setup, Los Blancos know how to succeed this way. Having won the European Cup 15 times, they’ve beaten Europe’s best on many occasions.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the team boast talent everywhere across the field. With the imminent acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold to add to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., the starting 11 may be the best in the competition.

Real face Al Hilal, Salzburg and Mexican team Pachuca in their group. On paper, Ancelotti’s team should top their group with ease, which would mean they play second place in Group G.

The first round of the knockout stages could provide Real with a bout against either Juventus or Man City. However, Real dispatched Pep Guardiola’s side earlier in the UCL this season.

Real have already beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund - teams who are also in the Club World Cup.

Clearly capable of defeating some of the world’s best and with arguably the best squad, backing Real to win the competition seems like a smart choice.

Manchester City: A Tough Task Ahead

Man City were knocked out in the play-offs in the Champions League and have been nowhere near their usual standard in the Premier League.

Manchester City face Juventus in their group. This will be a tough bout, given that the Italian side have already beaten Guardiola’s team 2-0 in the Champions League this season. Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates are also in Group G.

Qualifying for the next stage would mean Man City play first or second from Group H. Their potential opponents could be Real Madrid, which would be a massive fixture between the two outright favourites of the competition.

Real Madrid have already beaten City twice in the Champions League this season, so recent history suggests Guardiola’s team have a tough task ahead. PSG and Inter are also in the competition, both of whom City failed to beat in the UCL.

Given their performances against some of the world’s best this season, it may be best to avoid backing Manchester City.

Bayern Munich: An Outside Chance?

Bayern Munich’s return to the top of German football has made them one of the strong contenders heading into the tournament.

Bayern have a favourable group they could top with ease. They play Auckland City FC from New Zealand, Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, and Benfica.

Topping the group means that Kompany’s side will face second place from Group D. Their potential opponents could be Chelsea, Esperance, Flamengo or Leon. Apart from Chelsea, the remaining sides are unlikely to trouble Bayern.

However, as the knockout stages approach, the best teams start to match up, so the games become more challenging. Bayern have already played some of the teams in the Champions League this season, including PSG, Benfica and Inter.

Bayern fell short to Inter in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Whilst Kompany’s team may have had priorities elsewhere, such as winning the Bundesliga, they have yet to prove themselves in knockout competition this season.

Most bookies are offering generous odds for Bayern to win the Club World Cup. However, Bayern may not be worth backing given their earlier exit in Europe this season.