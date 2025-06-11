Club World Cup top scorer odds: Who to back for the Golden Boot

Some of the best forwards on the planet will be in action in America over the next few weeks. A few names stand out as potential Golden Boot winners.

We take a look at the frontrunners for the tournament’s top scorer, with three obvious shouts and one that’s more of an outside chance.

Club World Cup top scorer Odds Kylian Mbappe 6.00 Erling Haaland 6.50 Harry Kane 7.00 Serhou Guirassy 16.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Could the Golden Boot be clinched in the group stages?

This year’s Club World Cup is the biggest ever, with 32 teams from six different continents taking part. As goalscoring is on the rise in football, we could be in for a feast in the US this month.

As you’d expect, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are among the favourites for the Golden Boot. Serhou Guirassy may have something to say about that.

With plenty of mismatches in the group stages, it could well be that the top scorer racks up the bulk of his goals before the knockouts. We take a look at the options.

Kylian Mbappe

Like the Champions League, Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup more than any other team (5). After falling short of major trophies elsewhere in 2024/25, they’ll be eager to make amends in the States, with Mbappe leading the charge.

It might not have been the debut season that the Frenchman had hoped for on a club level, but he’s shone personally. Mbappe only needs seven more to make it 50 for the season in Los Blancos colours, and you wouldn’t put it past him. With Al-Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg in their group, Madrid are big favourites - and Mbappe will be at the forefront of any success they have.

Mbappe is definitely a player worth backing as a top scorer.

Erling Haaland

Even in a season to forget, Haaland has still managed to break 30 goals for Manchester City. They also finished the season strongly, and head into the CWC carrying some good form. His goals on the final day of the Premier League and during international duty have given him a strong platform, too.

City’s group is slightly tougher than Real’s, with Juventus, Wydad and Al-Ain included, but they’ll almost certainly progress. Haaland won’t be happy with a season without trophies at the Etihad, so he will be eager to try and fix things on the intercontinental stage. He’s certainly got the quality to make a big impact.

Haaland certainly has a shot at the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane

Kane keeps scoring for club and country - it’s what he does. He got 38 for Bayern Munich this season as he finally ended his trophy drought. He’s also scored five in his last five for England. The Germans have a tough group, however.

Their opening game against Auckland City could be a rout, one that Kane will certainly be part of. After that, they face Boca Juniors and Benfica, both of whom have the potential to cause an upset. Bayern should win the group, with their number nine at the forefront, but there isn’t as much potential for early goals as his counterparts.

Kane will always have a chance at a Golden Boot, but he may not rack up as many goals in the group stage as some of his rivals.

Serhou Guirassy

This one is a bit of a wildcard, because unlike Real, City and Bayern, you wouldn’t expect Borussia Dortmund to win the CWC. Guirassy, however, has been so clinical this season that they may not need to. He was the joint top scorer in the UCL this season, and got knocked out in the quarter-finals.

And in the fact that, with opponents like Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense, they could really dominate Group F. The Guinea international got 34 in all competitions this season, and has proven to be incredibly clinical. He should have a lot of fun in the group stages.

Guirassy could be a very interesting option, and is very good value.