Club World Cup Group B betting preview: Is it worth backing Atletico or PSG?

The biggest Club World Cup ever will soon be underway, with some of the best teams in world football competing against each other in the USA.

We take a look at Group B as PSG aim for a fourth trophy. However, Atletico Madrid may be the value bet in the group stage.

Group B table toppers Odds PSG 1.72 Atletico Madrid 2.50 Botafogo 10.00 Seattle Sounders 19.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A quick Group B rundown

This group features teams from France, Spain, Brazil, and America, each with varying levels of success. PSG have dominated Ligue 1 for years and are now Champions of Europe, while Atletico have won domestic and international trophies. Botafogo are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, and the Sounders have won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2022.

Now, they prepare to face off across America as this 32-team tournament gets underway. However, which two teams will advance from their group to the knockout stage?

Paris Saint-Germain

They’re undoubtedly the favourites in Group B. Having won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League, PSG will back themselves to go all the way. They’ve got plenty of talent and strength, and are full of confidence.

The Parisiens have lost very few important games this season and have been entertaining as well. Moreover, they’ve got plenty of attacking options, including Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola. Therefore, every defence in the competition will be wary of them. Additionally, their fullbacks are a real menace.

Luis Enrique’s men have already conquered Europe, and there’s no reason they can’t do the same on the intercontinental stage. However, given their recent schedule, they may take it easy in the groups and save their best performances for later. It’d be a huge shock if they didn’t finish in the top two.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico may have finished their La Liga campaign behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, but they still had some significant moments. As always, a fired-up Diego Simeone is difficult to beat, and on an international stage, they’ll want to prove themselves. Additionally, the Spaniards will be well-rested.

Julian Alvarez has been the main man in front of the goal, having achieved an impressive total of 29 goals across all competitions. However, Alexander Sorloth isn’t far behind him as he has 24. Antoine Griezmann’s 25 goals and assists have been crucial for them, as well.

Atletico have an opportunity, as PSG will likely take it easy in the early stages. They’re expected to go through anyway, but finishing first in the group should give them an easier matchup in the Round of 16 draw. They’re definitely the value side in terms of Group B, although it’s uncertain if they can go all the way.

Botafogo

As one of four Brazilian sides in the competition, Botafogo will be motivated to outperform their rivals. Since their league is still ongoing, Estrela Solitária will be fresh. On top of that, recent results have been promising, with six wins in their last eight matches.

Igor Jesus is the man to watch up front, as he’s scored four goals in 10 Serie A games this season. Meanwhile, Artur and Savarino are real threats, and Botafogo’s defensive record has been good this season. They’ll hope to cause an upset or two this month.

Seattle Sounders

The Sounders are the group’s outsiders and with good reason. Not only do they have the least experience in international club football, but their current form has also been inconsistent. They will, however, have home advantage on their side at Lumen Field.

Brian Schmetzer’s side have won and lost three of their last seven matches and have only kept two clean sheets since May began. Their top scorer, Albert Rusnák, will be crucial, while Danny Musovski could significantly impact their success. Even a single victory at the CWC would be considered a success for them.

Who tops the table?

It’d be a surprise if PSG and Atletico don’t make it through, especially because of their opponents’ inconsistent forms. In terms of the quality available and the level they play at, the French and Spanish powerhouses are certainly favourites to progress.

Despite their status as European champions, Enrique’s men may be vulnerable in the race for the top spot. They’ll know that they can take it easy in second or third gear, and save their energy for the latter stages. Meanwhile, Atletico will want to start strongly.

We saw PSG start slow in the UCL, dropping points in half of their league games, so we could see that again in the US. They should go further in the tournament, but Rojiblancos have the potential to start stronger.