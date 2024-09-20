Chippa United vs Richards Bay Predictions and Betting Tips: Richards Bay to turn the tide

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Chippa United’s PSL clash with Richards Bay, including 4.10 odds on the winning margin.

+

Chippa United got their season off to a poor start, surrendering an early lead to leave with nothing as Orlando Pirates walked away with a 2-1 victory.

The Chilli Boys return home for the next round of the Betway Premiership when they entertain Richards Bay at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday night.

Considering the visitors ended last season in 15th place and survived the drop by winning the relegation-promotion play-off, Chippa will want something from this game.

Coach, Kwanele Kopo will rely on Andile Jali once again as his star man scored on his debut. Another similar performance is needed for them to bag three points here.

Richards Bay have been in surprisingly decent form, already beating last season’s high-flyers, TS Galaxy, last weekend.

The Natal Rich Boyz will want to avoid the situation they found themselves in last term when their PSL status was hanging in the balance.

New boss Brandon Truter has plenty of experience in the PSL and has so far produced ideal results. The KZN outfit must continue in the same vain to have a successful season.

Chippa United vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Last goal - Richards Bay @ 2.01 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/Richards Bay & Yes @ 3.00 with Betway

Winning margin - Richards Bay by one goal @ 4.10 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.



Late vulnerability

Despite scoring first and early against Pirates, Chippa United shipped two goals in the latter parts of each half, indicating their propensity to concede late on.

Of their 14 second-half concessions last term, six came beyond the 76th minute. Meanwhile, five of Richards Bay’s 14 second-half goals arrived in the last 15 minutes of their games.

The visitors could capitalise on Chippa’s vulnerability by having the final say on Saturday night.

Chippa United vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Last goal - Richards Bay @ 2.01 with Betway

Time for change

This is a fixture that can easily go either way. The visitors have never beaten Chippa United in all their previous meetings.

However, they are in better form and haven’t lost a game in their last six PSL fixtures. Their previous 10 matches saw the Natal Rich Boyz lose just once (W6, D3).

The Chilli Boys have dominated this fixture, winning five of seven head-to-heads (D2). However, they haven’t won a match in their last eight attempts (L6, D2).

Truter’s charges will certainly view this game as a chance to turn the tide. Aside from the last game, every other meeting between these sides saw both teams find the back of the net.

Chippa United vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/Richards Bay & Yes @ 3.00 with Betway

A Richards Bay victory is a long stretch but if they can get over the line, it will probably be by a single goal.

Last season, the visitors only won two PSL games on the road, both came by a one-goal margin.

Meanwhile, Chippa United lost five home games last term, four of them were by a solitary goal, a possibility this Saturday evening.

Chippa United vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Richards Bay by one goal @ 4.10 with Betway