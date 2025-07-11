Chelsea vs PSG predictions: Three Club World Cup final tips

We’ve got three expert Chelsea vs PSG predictions as the European heavyweights face off in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, 13 July.

Chelsea have performed well to get this far, but PSG are a much stronger side. Therefore, Luis Enrique’s men are expected to come out on top.

+

Best bets for Chelsea vs PSG

PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on Betway

PSG to win the first half at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on Betway

We expect a 3-1 PSG victory over Chelsea in this one.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea have been very successful recently. In addition to winning 13 of their last 15 matches, they entered the tournament as Conference League champions. Enzo Maresca’s men seem to have got in form, but haven’t had a challenging route into the final.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently the best team in the world, and this game presents an opportunity to confirm that status. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 matches, having kept seven clean sheets, and are a joy to watch. Their loss to Botafogo in the group stages was surprising, but their subsequent performance has been immaculate, with 12 scored and zero conceded.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs PSG

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Nkunku, Joao Pedro, Neto.

PSG expected lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Unstoppable PSG

PSG have put two or more past Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid in recent months. They’ve scored over 2.5 goals in seven of their last 10 matches, and have plenty of attacking talent. Chelsea will have a tough time trying to keep them at bay at MetLife Stadium.

Enrique’s squad won’t feature Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after their dismissals against Bayern Munich. However, it didn’t cause them a lot of concern in their last match against Real Madrid, as they put four past them and kept a clean sheet. They’ve scored 10 goals without reply in the CWC knockout stages.

Meanwhile, the Blues will have Levi Colwill and Liam Delap back after their respective suspensions, but it doesn’t make their task any easier. Maresca’s backline will have their hands full trying to stop players Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskheli.

Chelsea vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on Betway

Fireworks from the start

As Xabi Alonso recently discovered, the French giants tend to start games very strongly. They’ve scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes of games at this tournament, and 10 in the first half of matches. Their English opponents will have to focus right from the start of the match.

Although Chelsea have recently become difficult to beat, some teams have managed to score against them. Flamengo netted three times against them, while Benfica and Palmeiras scored once. Therefore, PSG can certainly break through their defence.

It’s been over a decade since the Blues beat Les Rouge-et-Bleu, and that is unlikely to change this weekend. They’ll have to start strong if they’re to stand a chance.

Chelsea vs PSG Bet 2: PSG to win the first half at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Dembele leading the line

What Dembele has become under Enrique is nothing short of spectacular, and he’s been a huge part of PSG’s remarkable season. An injury has limited his time on the field in the States, but he’s back in top form.

The Frenchman scored again after returning to the starting lineup against Real Madrid, having also found the net previously against Bayern. His strike in the semi-final was his 35th of the campaign, and his 51st direct goal contribution for the 2024/25 season. The Ballon d’Or challenger is currently in exceptional form.

It would be a surprise if he doesn’t get on the scoresheet, and Chelsea have their hands full. Additionally, a brace could see him go level in the Golden Boot race.