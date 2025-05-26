Champions League Winner Odds: PSG’s Best Shot Yet

PSG take on Inter Milan for the chance to earn the title of Europe’s best club, and the French side remain favourites. We think they've deserved it.

Luis Enrique can make history with PSG as they go in search of a first-ever Champions League crown. Inter have other plans, though.

PSG to Break Their Champions League Curse

When domestic trophies become routine, the only next step is to conquer the continent. The Parisiens have been trying to claim the Champions League trophy for some time, and won’t have a better chance than now. They’ve been fantastic since moving past the Galactico approach of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

They secured their 13th Ligue 1 title this season and clinched their 16th Coupe de France this weekend. The difference now is that they’ve become a real force against Europe’s elite, not just when pitted against those on home soil. Bradley Barcola, meanwhile, became their second player to hit 20+ goals with his brace in the final.

Unlike Inter, PSG have had the luxury to ease off late in the season. I Nerazzurri fought hard for the Serie A title until the final day but came up short, while Luis Enrique secured the title nearly two months ago. The Spaniard has managed squad rotation effectively, keeping his side fresh as they head to Munich on a four-game winning run.

Ousmane Dembele, who has had an impressive season, is their biggest threat, but by no means the only one. Barcola has been in excellent form, and both Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue have scored 13 or more. Then there’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - who has technically won two league titles this season - and has proven to be a phenomenal signing.

Considering their talent, youth, and energy, it’s clear why PSG are the favourites to get the job done.

Inter Backed by Experience

While their rivals bring youthful energy, Inter rely on experience and guile. Eleven members of Simone Inzaghi’s side are 30 or above, and many have already tasted glory on the European stage. They will, however, enter this game after losing out on the Serie A title by a singular point to Napoli on the final day.

A run of three consecutive defeats - between knocking out Bayern Munich and facing Barcelona - ended their Coppa Italia hopes and ultimately dashed their league aspirations. Antonio Conte’s Gli Azzurri took advantage, and now all Inzaghi’s men have left to play for is the biggest trophy on the continent. However, if they succeed, all past setbacks will be forgotten.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are genuine goal threats, but Inter’s real strength lies in their collective effort. So far this season, 21 different players have scored and assisted, with fullback Denzel Dumfries contributing 17 of those combined. Their teamwork makes them greater than the sum of their parts.

All that being said, it’s hard to see past the Parisiens. Their direct style of play, the number of goals they score, and the enjoyment they bring has captured the neutrals. Enrique’s men are fun to watch, but - more importantly - effective at what they do. They’ve scored almost 100 goals in 2025 so far, and we’re still in May.

It genuinely feels like PSG’s moment. This is not just down to sentiment or time elapsed, but because PSG seem to have got everything right for the first time.