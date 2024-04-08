Cape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to condemn Spurs to the foot of the table

We share predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ date with Cape Town Spurs, including a selection on over 2.5 goals.

Cape Town Spurs are staring relegation in the face as they only have eight fixtures remaining in the PSL this season.

However, they can lift themselves out of the certain drop and into the playoffs if they can jump above Richards Bay who are two points ahead going into this round of games.

Cape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Sundowns/Sundowns @1.85 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals @1.78 on Betway

Sundowns to score in both halves @3.60 on Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Urban Warriors have only won three games all season so welcoming an invincible Mamelodi Sundowns to the Cape Town Stadium doesn’t seem like the ideal fixture right now.

After completing their continental duties over the weekend, Sundowns can focus on extending their lead at the top of the PSL where they hold an 11-point advantage.

The champions still have 11 league games left to play, including Tuesday night’s encounter with Cape Town Spurs.

Rhulani Mokoena’s men will be looking to continue their invincibility with all three points as they march onto their seventh league title in a row.

Applying pressure from the get-go

Whether they play at home or away, Mamelodi Sundowns have been scintillating this season. They’re yet to taste defeat and often squeeze their opponents from the start.

Of the 19 PSL matches they’ve played this term, Sundowns have led at halftime and secured the points in 12 of them, a success rate of 63%.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs have lost at halftime and fulltime in nine of their 22 games.

Even though Ernst Middendorp delivered draws against two of the current top four, matching Sundowns may be a task too far.

The visitors have won each of the last four head-to-heads between the teams with the host's last win coming in 2016 when they were still branded Ajax Cape Town.

Cape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Sundowns/Sundowns @1.85 on Betway

Attacking efficiency versus defensive weaknesses

Typically, goals are difficult to come by in the DSTV Premiership but Sundowns have led the charge in changing that status.

Masandawana have scored 34 goals in their 19 fixtures at an average of 1.79 goals per game. They put three past their hosts in each of their last two meetings.

Half of Cape Town City’s league games produced over 2.5 goals this season while 37% of Sundowns’ fixtures have seen more than two goals scored on the day.

The Brazilians will be buoyed by the fact that the Mother City outfit conceded 39 goals this term, the worst record in the division.

Consequently, the champions could have a field day in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

Cape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @1.78 on Betway

Since Middendorp took over at the helm of Cape Town Spurs, his side has shown signs of improvement. However, results haven’t gone their way.

They still have several defensive vulnerabilities to address to stem the flow of goals. The Urban Warriors have conceded in both halves of 41% of their league games.

Sundowns have struck either side of the break in 45% of their fixtures making them likely to pierce the league’s worst defence in both halves.