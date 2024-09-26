Cape Town City players’ attitude makes SuperSport United favourites to win

The situation looked promising for Cape Town City last season as they ended fifth in the standings.

+

But it seems that progress has gone to the back burner and the coach reckons it’s because of the players’ attitude. Consequently, SuperSport United must be odds on to win this clash at the weekend with 3.15 odds.

Eric Tinkler unimpressed Winless this season Dominated by SuperSport United

Betting Tips

Match result - SuperSport United to win @ 3.15 with Betway

Double chance - Draw/ SuperSport United @ 1.54 with Betway

SuperSport United clean sheet - Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Frustrated coach

Eric Tinkler is certainly one of the best coaches in South Africa and he’s done a great job at Cape Town City. Last season, they were just five points off finishing in the top three of the PSL.

They won three of their final four games of the season (D1) and it was largely expected that the Mother City outfit would pick up where they left off.

It’s been anything but for the Citizens and Tinkler held no punches from his team in his press conference after their midweek clash.

The former Bafana midfielder blamed mistakes from his team for their poor results so far, suggesting that they weren’t good enough in their duels and pressing high up on the pitch.

He added that his team were taking silly risks which resulted in concessions and they showed little to no aggression.

Whether that will fire his troops up for the next encounter remains to be seen but they face a tough test in SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium.

Still hunting for a win

Apart from their solitary win against Sekhukhune in the quarter-final of the MTN 8, Cape Town City haven’t won a game in their last four fixtures.

In the Betway Premiership, City remain winless having squandered the lead late in their opening fixture against Royal AM.

They were also convincingly beaten 3-0 by fellow Cape rivals Stellenbosch during the week, a result that leaves them 12th in the standings with just one point.

One man who will be taking the coach's words to heart is goalkeeper Darren Keet. He was far off his line when Stellenbosch’s Fawaaz Basadien scored from inside his half.

They’ve now conceded four goals in two league games and don’t look likely to keep SuperSport United at bay here on Saturday.

Struggles against SuperSport United

Despite finishing last season a point and two places above SuperSport United, the Tshwane outfit always get the better of Cape Town City.

The last two head-to-heads ended in a draw after 90 minutes with Matsatsantsa winning the Nedbank Cup clash on penalties.

City have only beaten SuperSport United on two occasions in the last ten meetings (L5, D3) with those victories coming in 2021 and 2020.

Considering the visitor's start to the season (W1, D1), it’s unlikely that Eric Tinkler’s men will keep their visitors at bay on Saturday.

It’s worth noting that City have only scored once in their last four PSL matches against SuperSport United.