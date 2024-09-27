Cape Town City vs SuperSport United Predictions and Betting Tips: SuperSport to continue City domination

We share predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

Cape Town City ended last season on a high, being undefeated in their final four fixtures (W3, D1). However, they missed out on continental football by just five points.

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United Betting Tips

Coach Eric Tinkler would have wanted his troops to continue that form into this season’s Betway Premiership but it hasn’t gone his way.

After being dismantled by fellow Cape side Stellenbosch during the week, City are lying 13th and two places above relegation.

They face a tough task when they host SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The visitors have had a decent start to the campaign, suffering a defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening fixture but recovering to secure four points so far.

Gavin Hunt will want his side to better their seventh-place finish last term but knows that they need to win these sorts of games.

Striking the first blow

Conceding first has become a problem for Eric Tinkler’s charges as they’ve done so three times from their previous four competitive fixtures this term.

Five of the last six head-to-heads saw Matsatsantsa strike first with the hosts only scoring first in the corresponding fixture last season.

Bradley Grobler’s absence from the SuperSport frontline may affect their potency, but Gavin Hunt can rely on the likes of Nokutenda Mangezi and Terrence Dzvukamanja to lead the line.

The latter scored the first and only goal of their midweek clash against TS Galaxy.

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 1: First goal - SuperSport United @ 2.28 with Betway

Domination to continue

The hosts don’t have a great record against SuperSport United. In fact, their last victory came in 2021.

The Tshwane outfit won six of the last ten head-to-heads, including games that have ended in a penalty shootout (D2).

The Citizens will take heart from the fact that they managed a draw the last time these sides met but since they’re winless in their last four games, it doesn’t look good for the hosts.

SuperSport United will hope to take the momentum from their midweek victory to help spur them onto victory here and for the rest of the campaign.

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United Betting Tips: Match result - SuperSport United @ 3.15 with Betway

A close win

From their six victories in the last 10 head-to-heads, SuperSport won four of them by a single goal (67%).

Last season, they won a total of five league games on the road, all those wins came by a one-goal difference.

Meanwhile, the hosts lost four PSL matches in front of their home fans last season, three of them were by a single goal margin.