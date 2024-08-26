Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: The Buccaneers to plunder first

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for MTN 8 semi-final first-leg battle between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

+

Cape Town City made a decent start to the campaign by seeing off an unpredictable Sekhukhune United in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Eric Tinkler has also started playing games with the opposition by stating that his side is the surprise package in the tournament, one that he plans on winning.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Match result - Orlando Pirates to win @ 2.00 with Betway

Orlando Pirates totals - Over 1.5 goals

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Orlando Pirates

But it’s easier said than done for the Cape side who haven’t had much competitive football ahead of Tuesday night’s fixture at the Cape Town Stadium.

Orlando Pirates are fresh off a 4-0 drubbing of Disciples FC in their CAF Champions League qualifier last weekend.

Jose Riveiro has become somewhat of a knockout cup specialist in South African football and will look to snatch an advantage to take to the Orlando Stadium this weekend.

The Spaniard won four trophies in two years at the club and will want to add to his collection before the PSL season gets underway next month.

Let the mind games begin

Eric Tinkler says he’s identified weaknesses in the opposition for his team to exploit while watching their away trip in the CAF Champions League last week.

However, the Citizens only enjoyed two victories against Pirates in their recent 10 attempts, their last win coming in the 2022/23 campaign.

Undoubtedly, confidence will be high in the Bucaneers’ camp after winning convincingly last weekend.

Additionally, since their season is already in full swing, Mabakabaka could prove more match-fit and ready for the occasion than their hosts.

It’s worth noting that Pirates won the last three head-to-heads with the latest victory coming in Cape Town in May this year.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Match result - Orlando Pirates to win @ 2.00 with Betway

Pirates’ potency

In the PSL last season, the visitors were the second-highest scorers in the division with 44 goals, averaging 1.47 goals per game.

Jose Riveiro’s charges struck the back of the net in 73% of their away dates, suggesting that they can quickly turn it on while on the road.

The current MTN 8 holders saw off their Cape Town counterparts in each of their last three meetings, scoring twice on each occasion, not a far-fetched idea for this encounter.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates totals - Over 1.5 goals

A slow start

Pirates were held at the break in 10 of their 30 league games last term with eight of their 15 away games producing deadlocks.

They converted three of those eight draws into victories while suffering defeat on two occasions.

80% of the last five meetings between these two ended all square after 45 minutes with Pirates taking the win in three matches (L1, D1).

16 of the host’s 30 league matches also ended in a draw at halftime with four resulting in defeat, a high possibility on Tuesday night.