Burnley vs Fulham Predictions: Clarets to extend Fulham domination

We share predictions and betting tips for the Premier League clash between Burnley and Fulham, including 6.30 odds for a halftime/ full-time result.

+

Most pundits predicted Burnley to be the best of the three promoted sides from last season.

However, last year’s Championship winners have struggled and are locked in a relegation battle.

They entertain Fulham on Saturday evening at Turf Moor while on a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

Burnley vs Fulham Betting Tips

Double chance - Burnley/ Draw @ 1.51 with Supabets

Burnley corner range - 5-6 @ 3.15 with S upabets

Halftime/ full-time result - Draw/ Burnley @ 6.30 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Losing to Manchester City during the week didn’t do them any favours as they’re now in 19th place and seven points away from safety.

Fulham haven’t been much better and a dip in form has seen them slide into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Marco Silva’s men are just seven points away from the drop and could get sucked into the dog fight if they don’t turn around their form to get some positive results.

With 16 games left to play until the end of the season, it’s getting to the point where every game has so much at stake.

Having said that, Saturday evening’s battle at Turf Moor should be an interesting watch.

Burnley’s festive fun

December was the best month for Burnley, registering two victories in the Premier League. Their only win at home came in a 5-0 trashing against fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

However, their other win in the festive period was at Craven Cottage when they saw off Fulham 2-0.

That result will be at the back of the Cottagers’ minds and the fact that they haven’t beaten their hosts in the last five attempts (D1, L4).

Burnley’s last three points in the league came at Fulham so they will be confident of getting at least a draw on Saturday.

It’s worth noting that only Sheffield United (2) have collected fewer points on the road than Fulham this term (6).

Burnley vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Burnley/ Draw @ 1.51 with Supabets

Bombarding the defence

Whenever the Clarets are in front of their fans, they put in decent performances. Burnley are awarded an average of 6.27 corners per game at Turf Moor.

Playing against a side that’s struggling allows them to attack and put their home advantage to good use.

Fulham have conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions, meaning there will be periods of the game when their defence is being bombarded.

The Cottagers have conceded an average of 5.18 corners on the road, something Burnley will want to capitalise on at the weekend.

Burnley vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Burnley corner range - 5-6 @ 3.15 with Supabets

Action in the second half

Of their 11 goals scored at home in the Premier League, Burnley scored six in the second half.

Fulham’s defence is susceptible to conceding in the second stanza as they’ve shipped 58% (14) of their goals after the break.

The hosts have been level at the break in two of their home games (W2, L7), while Fulham went into halftime all-square in four of their away fixtures (W1, L6).