Brighton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Arsenal’s title charge to gain momentum

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Brighton, including 3.70 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

Brighton will be disappointed that they could manage a point against a struggling Brentford side in midweek as they aim for European qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are slipping further away from the significant spots in the Premier League as they go into this weekend in ninth place, five points off sixth.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win to nil @ 2.05 with Betfred

Win margin - Arsenal to win by two goals @ 3.70 with Betfred

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Arsenal @ 3.70 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, thanks to Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup this year, the Seagulls need to simply get to seventh for a place in the Europa Conference League playoffs next season.

That’s easier said than done as they must gear up to face title-chasers Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are on a proper title charge this season, managing a draw and clean sheet at the Etihad last weekend and seeing off Luton during the week.

Mikel Arteta rotated his squad in midweek to give some of his stars much-deserved rest, especially as they head into the next week of football when Bayern Munich come to town.

There’s no doubt that the Gunners have learnt from last year’s campaign and will try to avoid the 3-0 battering they received at the hands of Brighton in May 2023.

Injuries blunting the attack

Brighton will find it tough going against this Arsenal side. The visitors boast the best defence in the league, conceding just 24 goals in 30 games this term.

Additionally, De Zerbi has to contend with several injuries to influential players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Billy Gilmour.

Joao Pedro is doubtful but if he remains sidelined, it’s difficult to see Brighton penetrating the Arsenal backline.

Arteta’s charges are on a run of four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League away from home, meaning a win-to-nil here isn’t a far-fetched prediction.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ 2.05 with Betfred

Rested and ready

In addition to Arsenal’s security at the back, they’ve been efficient going forward this season, the best in the division after scoring 72 goals.

The most popular winning margin for Arsenal this term has been by a single goal but five of their 21 wins have arrived by a two-goal margin (20%).

Arsenal’s previous two victories against Brighton have been by two goals while two of the host’s nine defeats this term have also been by the same margin.

With Arteta resting some of his crucial stars like Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka during the week, they will be raring to go in the south coast of England on Saturday.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Win margin - Arsenal to win by two goals @ 3.70 with Betfred

Dogged determination

Brighton have beaten Arsenal in three of their previous five meetings across all competitions. However, Arteta has transformed this Gunners team into an incredible force.

Eight of the visitor’s 15 away dates ended all square at halftime this season. The north Londoners went on to win half of those (L2, D2).

Overall, they’ve converted nine of 14 halftime draws into victories, demonstrating their determination to come out on top.

The corresponding fixture last season ended with Arsenal winning 4-2 at the Amex.