Brentford vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: Fulham have a score to settle

Our football expert tips for the match between Brentford and Fulham, including 3.75 odds on a double chance second-half both teams to score bet.

Brentford fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief despite their 1-0 loss to Everton last weekend. The Bees are 16th, 10 points clear of the drop zone with three games left to play.

Now that their Premier League status is intact, Brentford can focus on rebuilding and starting afresh next season.

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tips

Total goals - over three goals @ 2.00 with 10bet

Anytime goalscorer - Rodrigo Muniz @ 3.00 with 10bet

Double chance & second-half both teams to score - Draw/Brentford & Yes @ 3.75 with 10bet

However, there’s a London derby up next for them when Fulham come to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, where getting one over a London side matters.

Fulham have had some indifferent results recently but the Cottagers are three places above Brentford in the Premier League in 13th place with nothing much more to play for.

Of course, finishing higher up in the league table brings its own financial benefits for the club, something Marco Silva wouldn’t mind for next season.

A goal fest in waiting

These sides have similar attacking returns in the Premier League with the hosts netting 52 goals while the visitors scored one less.

Going the other way, their numbers are similar as Brentford shipped 60 goals with Fulham conceding 55 all season.

Both sides have had over 60% of games where there’ve been more than 2.5 goals scored, indicating the likelihood of a high-scoring London derby.

There has been a minimum of three goals scored in the last five meetings between these two across all competitions, including friendlies.

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Total goals - over three goals @ 2.00 with 10bet

The bright spark

Rodrigo Muniz has turned out to be a bright spark for Fulham this season. He wasn’t getting many minutes earlier on in the season and only started 16 matches in this campaign.

In his 16 games as a starter, Muniz scored nine goals, averaging a goal after every 1.77 matches in the Premier League.

The Brazilian scored the last time out against Crystal Palace and will likely be the source of Fulham goals on Saturday afternoon.

As the current top scorer for the west London outfit, he could yet add to his tally before the season is over.

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Rodrigo Muniz @ 3.00 with 10bet

Revenge in mind

The reverse fixture ended in a one-sided win for the hosts as they walked away from Craven Cottage with a 3-0 victory.

Fulham will have that in mind as they approach this game and after winning their previous away league match, confidence will be high that they can get the job done here.

The hosts will also fancy their chances after holding the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to draws at home.

The Bees were on a five-game unbeaten run before last week’s loss and Thomas Frank will require his team to rediscover that form to trouble Fulham this weekend.

Brentford have only lost one of their last six head-to-heads with Fulham (W4, D1) so it won’t be an easy one for Silva’s men.