Why You Should Back the Brazilians in the Club World Cup Opening Stages

The Club World Cup is almost here, and the most diverse club tournament in the world may deliver some surprises. Brazilians could play a big role.

Unlike several other clubs, Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo and Fluminense head to the United States ready. Their league is underway, they’re match fit.

Brazilians at the Club World Cup Odds Palmeiras or draw vs Porto 2.25 Botafogo to beat Seattle Sounders 1.65 Flamengo to beat Esperance and over 2.5 goals 1.95 Fluminense vs Dortmund - both teams to score 1.80

Brazilians Arrive Fired Up

Brazilian clubs have a proud history at the Club World Cup. A side from their Serie A has been in four of the last seven finals, but they’ve fallen just short each time. With four teams competing in this year’s edition, they hope to finally claim the title.

This tournament is taken very seriously in South America, and it is seen as a chance to prove their quality. However, it’s been 15 years since a Brazilian side won it, and none of this year’s entrants have done so before. The fact that all of them remain in action while clubs elsewhere have been on a break could also give them an advantage.

This edition marks the first time the Club World Cup features group stages under the current format. With Brazilians in Groups A, B, D and F - and the top two qualifying - the Samba Boys have a chance to shine. Although their form varies across domestic and continental tournaments, they are set to raise their game in the USA.

Except for one, every team will face an opponent who last played at least two weeks before the competition gets underway. Notably, Palmeiras and Fluminense's opponents won’t have played in a month. It may seem like a small thing, but it could make a real difference for their opening fixtures.

Brasileiros to Start Strong

The first Brazilian team to take the field face a very tough task, with Palmeiras up against Porto at MetLife Stadium. Verdão have been impressive at home. They have won their last seven in all competitions, and are sitting top of the Serie A table. They’ll fancy their chances against Portugal’s third-best team, with Estevao - soon to join Chelsea - in fantastic form.

Next up are Botafogo, who are favourites for their Club World Cup opener against Seattle Sounders. Alvinegro Carioca’s form has been indifferent for a while now, but they face a Sounders side that have been equally average. Injuries to key players haven’t helped Renato Paiva’s side, but they still have strong quality.

Flamengo have proven very difficult to beat under former Chelsea defender, Filipe Luís. They’ve only been beaten four times throughout the whole of 2025 so far, and Giorgian de Arrascaeta has been in top form. Esperance are no slouches, however. They were recently crowned champions of Tunisia, so expect goals at both ends.

Lastly, for the first round of fixtures, Brazilian focus will shift to Fluminense. They face a challenging opener against Borussia Dortmund, but the German side also lack match fitness. Tricolor will have a tough task ahead, but can cause problems - especially if Germán Cano returns from injury in time to make the tournament.