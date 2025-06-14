Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders predictions: Fogo waste home advantage

We have three Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders predictions for their Club World Cup Group B encounter on Monday, June 16th.

Our betting expert expects the Brazilians to defeat Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field and silence the home crowd.

+

Best bets for Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders

Botafogo to win at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Botafogo to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Botafogo are expected to walk away with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Although Botafogo’s form hasn’t been perfect lately, they are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions. Additionally, they have achieved some notable results recently and will head to Seattle with three consecutive wins under their belt. They’ll be confident to secure a positive result.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders’s 2025 season has been very inconsistent. In addition to being at mid-table in the MLS, they have lost more than they’ve won and conceded six in their last two matches. They’re relatively good at home but will need to put on a strong performance to beat Botafogo.

Probable lineups for Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders

Botafogo expected lineup: John, Vitinho, Jair, Barboza, Telles, Freitas, Gregore, Savarino, Artur, Jesus, Cuibano

Seattle Sounders expected lineup: Frei, Roldan, Gomez, Roldan, Ragen, Tolo, Vargas, de la Vega, Rusnak, Kent, Ferreira

The South American champs are here

Although Botafogo may not be as dominant as they were during the era of Garrincha, Didi, and Nilton Santos, they are the Copa Libertadores champions. With players like Igor Jesus, Savarino, and Artur, they can cause real problems. They will especially trouble the Sounders, a side that have been struggling with inconsistencies.

In contrast to the other tie in Group B, both teams will be fresh as they are still in the middle of their regular season. The hosts may have home advantage, but Estrela Solitária have a lot more experience in big competitions. Therefore, we expect a Brazilian victory in Washington.

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Bet 1: Botafogo to win at odds of 1.80 on Betway

The Brazilians score goals

As mentioned, Botafogo head to the CWC on the back of three straight wins. They’ve also scored over two goals in four of their last eight matches, including three in their most recent fixture. Jesus has scored four times in 10 Serie A games this season, and former Manchester United player, Alex Telles has been prolific, as well.

However, Artur’s their biggest threat, having adapted quickly since his transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg, and will be a huge part of their CWC hopes. They will sense an opportunity to capitalize on the Sounders’ leaky backline. Meanwhile, the Americans have kept four clean sheets in 13 matches and conceded more than three goals across four matches during that same period.

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Bet 2: Botafogo to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Fireworks in Seattle

This is an important game for Botafogo and the Sounders, considering the other big teams in Group B. They’ll know that they need to win if they’re to stand a chance of sneaking into the Round of 16. There could be fireworks as they’re fresh due to being midseason.

Over three goals have been scored in five of the Sounders’ last eight games, while the Brazilians have netted more than three times on four occasions in May. This clash will potentially see plenty of action, and goals at both ends wouldn’t come as a surprise. Botafogo have been pretty solid defensively, but the Rave Green will want to give their fans something to celebrate.