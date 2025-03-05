Back Bologna for Silverware Despite Disappointing European Run

However, it could still be a strong season for the Italian side, with these odds suggesting Bologna have a good chance of claiming a trophy.

Bologna didn’t have the Champions League run their fans had hoped for.

Bologna Outright Market Odds To Win Coppa Italia 4.00 Top 4 Finish 21.0

Could Bologna Finish the Season with a Trophy?

Bologna’s Champions League run fell short of expectations as the side finished 28th in the league phase.

Vincenzo Italiano’s team managed just one win in eight games. As a result, they missed out on a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, all could be forgiven as Bologna now have a strong chance of winning a big trophy this season.

The Italian club currently find themselves in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia and are the favoured side in the draw.

Bologna face Empoli, who are the odds-on least favourite to win the competition. Empoli currently sit just inside the relegation spots in Serie A.

That said, Bologna’s opponents should not be underestimated. Empoli have already defeated Fiorentina and Juventus in the tournament, both via penalty shootouts.

Given Bologna's league position, they are the favourites for this two-legged tie.

On their route to the last four, Bologna comfortably brushed past Monzo 4-0 and edged past Atalanta 1-0.

With other teams busy elsewhere, this could be Bologna’s chance to win a trophy.

Can Bologna Win and Get a Top-Four Spot?

As Bologna are on the favourited side of the draw, securing a spot in the final looks most likely.

The other semi-final sees both teams from the San Siro, AC Milan and Inter, competing against each other.

Milan’s form has been disappointing this season. They are ninth in Serie A and have been knocked out of the Champions League by Feyenoord.

Inter are their opponents and they are the odds-on favourite to win the competition. Whilst Inter have been dominant in all competitions this season, their main focus will be on the league and their Europe campaign.

This could open up the door for Bologna to win the Coppa Italia for the third time in the club’s history.

Winning the competition would secure automatic entry into the Europa League, which gives the club even more of an incentive to lift the trophy.

Although the Europa League is considered a step below the Champions League, another year in Europe would be a great achievement for a team that spent many years in mid-table.

Bologna are currently sixth in Serie A. They are five points below the top four spots which guarantee a place in next year’s Champions League.

Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Juventus and Lazio are all above Bologna, which is why the odds for Italiano’s squad to earn a top-four spot are high.

However, the priority for Bologna will be winning the Coppa Italia as lifting the trophy for the first time in over half a century would bring immense value to their fans.