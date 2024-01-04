Bet on AFCON 2024 with Betway - Our Guide for the Bettors

Read this AFCON betting guide to learn about Betway latest offers, tips and deals for the AFCON. You can bet on your favourite teams and players.

If you're looking to join millions of football fans in AFCON betting on Betway's platforms, you should read this guide. You will learn all about the online bookmakers' offers for AFCON betting.

Betway Betting Offersfor the AFCON 2024

Here are some of the latest offers on Betway for AFCON bettors:

Sports Bonus - 100% Deposit Up to R1000

New players will receive a 100% first deposit bonus up to R1,000. The bonus can be used for AFCON betting.

The wagering requirement of the bonus is to wager on sports 3x with odds of 3.0 or higher.

Pick 13 and Stand to Win R250,000

If you sign up with Betway you'll also have access to other ongoing offers. With an R5 wager, you'll get to make predictions on 13 preselected events.

If your predictions are correct, you will receive the R250,000 cash prize. You can use this bonus to make AFCON bets.

There's also a consolation prize for bettors who predict 10, 11, and 12 games correctly. The bookie will pay out R100, R2,500, and R5,000 respectively.

Boost your Multi Bet Winnings by up to 300%

You'll also be eligible for a multibet bonus if you make AFCON predictions on Betway. The bookie will give up to a 300% bonus if you make multi-bets.

You must wager the bonus on multi bets with 2 or more selections to qualify for this offer.

Mahala Jackpot

You can also take part in the Mahala Jackpot on Betway. If you enter this daily jackpot, you may be lucky to win the R25,000 jackpot.

You will qualify for any entry Each time you place any sports bet on Betway. The minimum requirement is to place a bet on pre-match or live events, which can be AFCON matches.

You will get a free ticket to qualify for the bonus. Depending on the number of bets you place, you can get up to 99 tickets daily to enter the day's draw.

Betway Betting Odds for the AFCON 2024

One of the distinctive features of following the AFCON with Betway is the availability of high odds. No one does it better than Betway and the bookie offers very competitive odds for this year's AFCON matches. Please find the odds for the next AFCON match below:

Betway Betting Tips for the AFCON 2024

You'll need some assistance if you want to win some bets during the AFCON: when making sports bets, even seasoned gamblers will benefit from following these suggestions:

Compare the Odds

Before you place your AFCON bets on Betway ensure you check what the oddsmakers are suggesting. The oddsmakers likely believe it will happen if the odds are low.

On the other hand, exceedingly high odds indicate a bet with a significant degree of risk. Although there is no surefire way to win, knowing if your stake is worthwhile is helpful when using this strategy.

It's best to utilise a combination of tactics when choosing your bet because occasionally, the team with the highest odds might end up winning.

Explore the Different Betting Markets

It's a good idea to try out other bet types when making your AFCON predictions on Betway. The bookie offers a wide range of betting markets, especially for soccer games.

As such, you'll have many options to choose from instead of the popular bets. If you're making AFCON predictions on Betway you can explore other bets on the site.

Betway will allow you to make single bets and multi-bets with different betting markets. Besides betting on the winner of the match, you can also bet on handicaps, totals, correct score, goal scorer, or both teams to score (BTTS).

Analysis of the Games

It's also important you analyse the match before you make your predictions. You can study the game stats to find out which team is stronger or has a better track record.

You'll also learn about the quality of the players in the upcoming match. You can get a solid notion of the potential outcome by conducting adequate research.

Compare Predictions

Another useful tip is to follow other football fans on public forums. You can learn what other sports fans think about the upcoming match before making your AFCON bet.

You could learn something you missed out on when doing your research on the teams. If you join a sports community you can interact with other players to get pointers for your next prediction.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON with Betway?

Here's how you can place AFCON bets on Betway:

Sign into your account at the betting site: If you're an already-registered user, you can log in to your account.

Select the Sports: Navigate to the sports section for live betting or pre-match events, to place your AFCON bets on Betway. You'll see a list of upcoming matches you can bet on. Choose the match: Next, you can select the match you want to predict on the site. You can select single bets or make multiple selections on your betslip. Pick your betting market and odds: Select the type of bet you want to make among the wide range of betting markets offered by the bookie. The odds will determine how risky your bet is. Enter your Bet: Enter the minimum amount you want to wager on the matches. Submit your bet: Submit your bet slip after making your predictions and then wait for the results after the game.

Betway Live Streaming for the AFCON 2024

One of the benefits of signing up with Betway is that you get to stream the African Cup of Nations. Bettors on the site can stream the events live and place bets whether through the app or the betting site.

Our Review

On a final note, if you're a football fan, we recommend you take part in the Betway promo code offers. With the high odds offered by the bookie, South Africans can double their winnings on the game.

Betway covers a wide range of sports, and you can be sure that you won't miss out on any of the matches.

Betway vs Hollywoodbets - What to Choose?

You can count on Betway when it comes to odds on AFCON events. At least they have better odds than what you'll find on Hollywoodbets AFCON events.

You'll also appreciate the high-quality live streaming, which Hollywoodbets does not give.

Betway vs Betfred - What to Choose?

Betway is also a clear winner compared to other AFCON betting sites like Betfred. You'll get access to more betting markets on the AFCON events than on Betfred.

In addition, the site covers more AFCON live betting events than Betfred.

Betway Betting FAQs for the AFCON 2024

Is there any AFCON bonus available on Betway?

Yes, Betway is giving South Africans a welcome bonus on their first deposit, which they can use to bet on AFCON matches.

Can I watch AFCON matches on Betway?

Of course, the bookie offers high-quality live streaming, so you can easily watch the AFCON matches on your mobile devices or PC.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds with Betway for AFCON betting?

Betway offers multiple payment methods for South Africans. You can deposit or withdraw money straight to your local bank account.

The bookie supports payments like EFT, debit cards, and direct deposits.

Does Betway provide betting tips or resources for AFCON?

Yes, the bookie offers game stats and other useful betting tools on their site. You can find out the team's performance with these betting tools.