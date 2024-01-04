Bet on AFCON 2024 With Betfred - Our Guide for the Bettors

Learn all about placing bets on AFCON matches with Betfred. Find out about available promotions and discover some betting tips for the AFCON.

South African users who want to find out more about AFCON betting offers with Betfred, keep reading. Here, players can discover more about AFCON betting offers & betting tips.

Be2024 Betting Offers

Punters who register an account could claim a Betfred promo code and various AFCON promotions.

Currently, the bookie offers its new players a 100% first deposit bonus of up to R5,000, which can be used for sports betting, including AFCON. Moreover, the bonus value depends on the first deposit amount.

In addition, when the tournament starts, the sportsbook is expected to offer more promotions for AFCON, such as an Accumulator bonus, cashback offers as well and some offers for multi bets.

Betfred Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

Our AFCON 2024 Betting Tips with Betfred

Here are some AFCON betting tips and strategies that can help you make more informed wagers.

Research and Analysis

Thorough research and analysis are crucial when it comes to AFCON betting. Stay updated with the latest team news, injuries, and suspensions.

Furthermore, consider factors such as team form, recent performances, and historical data. Analyze head-to-head records and past performances to see a team's potential.

By investing time in research, you can make more informed bets.

Focus on Goals

AFCON matches often witness an abundance of goals. So, take into account teams' attacking prowess, defensive vulnerabilities, and goal-scoring records.

If two teams with strong attacking lineups face each other, consider betting on Over goals. Conversely, if the match features defensively solid sides, Under goals might be a better option.

Pay Attention to Home Advantage

The host nation often enjoys a significant advantage in AFCON. Home support, familiarity with the playing conditions, and reduced travel fatigue can influence a team's performance.

Moreover, keep an eye on the host nation's matches and consider backing them, especially in the early stages of the tournament.

Study Defensive Records

Solid defensive performances can determine the outcome of AFCON matches. Analyse teams' defensive records, including clean sheets, goals conceded, and defensive strategies.

If a team has a robust defence and faces an opponent with a weaker attacking line, consider betting on their clean sheet or a low-scoring match.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON with Betfred?

Wagering on AFCON matches on Betfred is a simple and easy process. Punters who are looking to place AFCON wagers can follow the step-by-step guide for instructions.

Firstly, punters need to navigate to the official Betfred betting website. Afterwards, players should create an account or log into an existing one. Then, select the AFCON matches to wager on. Next, select a betting market to add to your bet slip. Finally, enter the stake amount and click the "Place Your Bets" button to submit the wager.

Watch the AFCON 2024 Live Streaming with Betfred

Bettors from South Africa who want to watch the Africa Cup of Nations matches live can tune in for AFCON livestreams with Betfred. The operator will provide coverage of both group-stage matches as well as the knockout rounds.

Our Review

All in all, users who place bets on AFCON matches on Betfred can explore a welcome bonus offer of up to R5,000. Bettors can wager on the Africa Cup of Nations with various betting markets and solid odds.

Additionally, the whole event will be live-streamed with the AFCON live stream feature, so you can watch the event in real-time. Moreover, players can place live bets during the live stream, which can help them make more informed decisions.

Overall, this bookie provides its gamers with a great platform for placing wagers on this competition. So, if you are on the lookout for an operator to bet on, Betfred is a safe choice.

Bet on the AFCON: Betfed vs Gbets

One of the AFCON betting sites that is very popular among South African bettors is Gbets. Moreover, those who open an account with Gbets can explore various Gbets AFCON betting options.

The bookmaker also provides its users with a welcome bonus offer with a R25 free bet on their first deposit, which can be used for sports betting. Instantly, players can see that Betfred does offer more value in their welcome promotion than Gbets.

But, when it comes to other betting options, both sites are very similar. Both offer a live betting section for the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as a live stream feature.

However, Betfred does offer more casino games as well as more promotions for the casino section. So, casino enthusiasts might enjoy betting on Betfred more.

Bet AFCON 2024 with Betfred - Betting FAQs

Any punters who have further questions about betting on the AFCON with Betfred:

Can I watch AFCON matches on Betfred?

Yes, punters can watch AFCON matches at Betfred. The operator will provide a live-streaming service for South African users.

How can I contact Betfred customer support if I have issues with my AFCON bets?

There are several ways of contacting Betfred customer support if you're in South Africa. Bettors can contact the support team via email, at support@betfred.co.za, by calling the number 087 095 8862, or through their official website.

Which AFCON betting markets are available on Betfred?

Betfred offers a wide variety of AFCON betting markets, including 3-way bets, Double Chance, Total Goals, and more.