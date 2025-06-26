Benfica vs Chelsea: Blues succeed where Bayern failed

We’ve got three Benfica vs Chelsea predictions for this Club World Cup clash on Saturday, 28 June 2025.

Our expert suggests that Chelsea will secure their place in the quarter-final.

Best bets for Benfica vs Chelsea

Chelsea to win at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Chelsea to win the first half at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Chelsea are expected to beat Benfica 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup has reached the last 16 stage, and the Group C winners face off against the Group D runner-ups in this match.

Benfica were completely unfancied to win Group C, but they stunned Bayern Munich on the final day to clinch the top spot. Meanwhile, Chelsea's situation was completely different, as they were expected to easily win Group D but finished second to Flamengo.

Benfica beat Bayern Munich 1-0 on Matchday 3 of the group stage to secure the top spot in a competitive Group C. They finished their group stage campaign with successive victories, having regained their form after a four-match winless run prior.

Chelsea haven’t performed well in Group D, largely due to their poor showing against Flamengo on Matchday 2. However, that may not be a bad thing as they would have been set to play against Bayern in the last 16 had they won the group. Still, they shouldn’t underestimate Benfica.

Probable lineups for Benfica vs Chelsea

Benfica expected lineup: Trubin, Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Sanches, Barreiro, Di Maria, Kokcu, Schjelderup, Pavlidis

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Delap

Chelsea to finish the job

Chelsea haven’t been the most promising side in the group stages, but apart from that one seven-minute stretch against Flamengo, they have been solid. They aren’t used to playing against teams of Benfica’s quality but rather similar-level sides in the Premier League every week.

They have rotated most of their squad against Esperance de Tunis on Matchday 3, so their side should be well rested. With the quick turnaround in games throughout the tournament, rest could prove crucial for Chelsea, who beat the Tunisians without Cole Palmer and several other stars.

Compare that with Benfica, who had to field their strongest XI to get past Bayern, and the Blues could have a slight advantage. Having won all three historical H2Hs against Benfica should also increase their confidence. Moreover, ten wins from their last 12 puts them in a strong position.

Benfica vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea to win at odds of 1.90 on Betway

The Blues can score without Jackson

After Nicolas Jackson was banned from playing in two matches due to his red card against Flamengo, it’s fair to ask where Chelsea’s goals come from. However, having signed Liam Delap before this tournament, there’s no shortage of goalscorers in their front line.

Chelsea had no trouble in his absence against Esperance, scoring three goals, one of which was netted by Delap. The Blues have demonstrated their attacking prowess lately. They’ve found the net at least twice in three of their last four games, while their last two games against Benfica also saw them score twice.

Although Benfica don’t tend to concede many goals, their defence was a lot weaker in the Champions League. Since this match between two European clubs feels like a Champions League game, Chelsea could look to take advantage of Benfica’s weaknesses against Europe’s elite.

Benfica vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Benfica's slow start

Chelsea tend to start their games aggressively. They’ve led at half-time in all three of their Club World Cup games this term and haven’t conceded a single goal before the break in this tournament.

Before Benfica started to regain their form, they conceded first in three of their previous four games, indicating that they’re accustomed to starting slowly. Additionally, they gave up more first-half xG after leading at halftime against Bayern. Therefore, they tend to pass up opportunities in the early stages.

Benfica vs Chelsea Bet 3: Chelsea to win the first half at odds of 2.40 on Betway

That came against a rested Bayern side, so a full-strength Chelsea seem well-placed to punish them before the break.