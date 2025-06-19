Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors predictions: Three German possibilities

It’s a big-name battle in the Club World Cup. We have Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors predictions and three tips for their match on Saturday, June 21st.

+

Bayern will have a tougher time against Boca after their Auckland City demolition. However, they should still come out on top.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors

Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - no - at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Harry Kane as first goalscorer at odds of 3.10 on Betway

We expect a 3-1 Bayern Munich victory over Boca Juniors.

Our Analysis: Form of both teams

Bayern Munich have dominated Auckland City in their opening game of the tournament. Having won 10-0, they couldn’t have asked for a better start. Vincent Kompany’s side will go into the tournament as Bundesliga champions and unbeaten in eight matches.

Boca Juniors put up a real fight against Benfica, as they ended their 2-2 draw with nine players. It means they’ll be without Ander Herrera and Jorge Figal in this match. On top of that, their recent form is concerning. They haven’t won any of their last five fixtures in 90 minutes and will face a tough challenge in Miami.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Coman, Kane

Boca Juniors expected lineup: Marchesín, Advíncula, Battaglia, Costa, Blanco, Velasco, Delgado, Battaglia, Palacios, Zenon, Merentiel

Boca to find the net

It was a complete mismatch for Bayern as they have easily defeated the Kiwis from Auckland. However, Boca will be a completely different opponent. The Argentines showed their skills in a hard-fought clash with Benfica, proving that they compete with their European counterparts.

Miguel Merentiel, who opened the scoring last time out, is their main threat. Meanwhile, Carlos Palacios has proven to be quite challenging. Although a German victory is likely, the Azul y Oro are able to find the net. Additionally, they have entered this tournament joint-top of the Primera División, with 24 goals in 16 games.

Die Roten have kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches, but many teams have found a way to score against them recently. Miguel Ángel Russo will likely see weaknesses in their defence.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Bet 1: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - no - at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Second-half fireworks

Both sides have shown that they tend to score more in the second half than in the first in their respective league campaigns. Meanwhile, Bayern conceded more in the second half. They’ve let in 54 goals in the first stanza of Bundesliga matches compared to 77 in the second. We may see them feel each other out during the opening 45 minutes.

Although Kompany’s men scored six goals before the break against Auckland City, they won’t have it so easy this time. Boca will aim to keep things tidy but should be broken down eventually. It's very possible that the game will open up after halftime at Hard Rock Stadium.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Harry Kane is due a goal

Who would have thought that Bayern could score six with Harry Kane on the pitch, and he wouldn’t get one? It seems unfathomable that the Germans could get double figures in a game he started, and he didn’t get on the scoresheet. However, that’s exactly what happened in Cincinnati.

The England captain doesn’t often go two games without a goal, so it’s no wonder he’s favorured in the anytime goalscorer market for this match. You can find more value by picking him out as the opening scorer. On top of that, he’s regularly opened the scoring for his side this season. He’s a threat that Boca have to be aware of.

Kompany obviously has many players in his goalscoring arsenal, as proven by the battering of the Navy Blues. However, Kane will be eager to score as he is just two goals shy of 40 club goals this season.