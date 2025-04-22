Barcelona vs Real Mallorca Predictions: Raphinha to Find the Net Again

We’ve got Barcelona vs Real Mallorca predictions for this huge La Liga clash. Our expert expects Raphinha to score and Barcelona to rack up the goals.

+

Barcelona vs Real Mallorca Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Real Mallorca

Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Barcelona Total Goals over 2.5 at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Both Teams to score at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Barcelona should secure a 3-1 win over Real Mallorca.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona narrowly beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in their last match, which has left Hansi Flick’s team four points clear at the top of La Liga. Barca are yet to lose a league match in 2025.

Flick’s side are pushing for a treble with the Copa Del Rey final against rivals Real Madrid around the corner, followed by a Champions League semi-final matchup with Inter.

Real Mallorca are chasing European qualification for the first time in over 20 years as they are currently in seventh place in La Liga.

Jagoba Arrasate’s team have struggled lately, having won just two of their last eight matches. They drew 0-0 with Leganes in their last outing.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Real Mallorca

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin, de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Gavi, Yamal, Torres

Real Mallorca Expected Lineup: Greif, Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Mojica, Sanchez, Mascarell, Samu, Darder, Larin

Barca Turn to Raphinha for Goals

With Robert Lewandowski out injured, Barcelona will turn to Raphinha as their primary goal threat. Raphinha scored twice in Barca’s 4-3 win over Celta Vigo, and he has scored 30 across all competitions this season.

The Brazilian also struck twice in the reverse fixture when Barca beat Real Mallorca 1-5 in December. Raphinha was also on the scoresheet when these two sides met last season.

Chances are available for the winger as Raphinha averages 3.5 shots and 1.4 shots on target per 90. The 28-year-old is also living up to his xG of 16.3, having scored 15 goals in La Liga.

Raphinha has been prolific in Europe, ranking second in the Champions League scoring charts, with 12 goals in as many games.

Barcelona vs Real Mallorca Bet 1: Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Goals Galore Expected from Barcelona

Barcelona’s last few home matches have been packed with goals, with many of them coming from Flick’s in-form side. Barca have scored three or more goals in seven of their last eight home matches.

The league leaders have been by far the most clinical team in La Liga, with 88 goals scored and 45 of those coming on home turf. This is an average of 2.8 goals scored per match on average and at home.

When these two sides last met in December, Barcelona hit five past their opponents. They have scored three or more goals in four of their last six meetings.

Away from home, Real Mallorca have conceded 19 goals in the 15 away matches that they have played.

Barcelona vs Real Mallorca Bet 2: Barcelona Total Goal Over 2.5 at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Mallorca Can Grab a Goal

The home team have conceded six goals in their last two games. Flick’s team haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in La Liga for the last three games.

Before their last two games, Real Mallorca hadn’t kept a clean sheet for 13 matches. Arrasate’s team also found the net in seven of those.

Barcelona are the most prolific team in the division, having scored 88 goals, but they also concede one goal a match on average. Mallorca have conceded five more goals than Barca this season, conceding an average of 1.2 goals per game.

The two Spanish clubs scored in two of the last three encounters between them.