Barcelona vs Real Betis Predictions: Barcelona Ruthless in Both Halves

We’ve got Barcelona vs Real Betis predictions for this huge La Liga matchup. Our expert predicts over 3.5 goals, with Barcelona winning both halves.

+

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Barcelona to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Half-Time - Full-Time Barcelona-Barcelona at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Barcelona are expected to win 3-1 against Real Betis.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona are currently the most in-form team in Europe’s top five leagues, with 12 wins in their last 13 games. During this time, Hansi Flick’s side scored 37 goals.

Barcelona triumphed 4-1 over Girona in their most recent La Liga outing. This put them three points clear at the top of the table.

Real Betis have also been in excellent form, with eight wins in their last ten games. This includes a 2-1 victory over Barcelona’s title challengers Real Madrid.

Manuel Pellegrini has taken his side to sixth in La Liga, and Betis are currently in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowksi

Real Betis Expected Lineup: Adrian, Sabaly, Llorente, Bartra, Rodriguez, Cardose, Fornals, Antony, Isco, Rodriguez, Hernandez

Barca’s Form to Continue, But Betis Can Threaten

Barcelona have won their last nine La Liga games in a row and are yet to lose in all competitions in 2025. However, Flick’s team have won but failed to keep a clean sheet in three of their last five games. Barcelona have won 19 games this season, but they have also conceded goals in each of those matches.

Real Betis have scored in 14 of their last 15 games. They have scored at least once in their last seven games, and in six of their losses this season, they have managed to score at least one goal.

The reverse fixture earlier in the La Liga season saw the sides draw 2-2. Earlier in January of this year, Barca and Betis faced off in the Copa del Rey, where Flick’s side emerged victorious with a 5-1 scoreline.

Both teams have scored at least one goal in the past three matches between these sides.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Bet 1: Barcelona to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Spanish Leaders Dominate Both Halves

The La Liga leaders have been scoring plenty of goals lately, netting three or more goals in six of their last eight games.

These goals have been spread across both halves. Barca have won both halves of the game in their last two La Liga fixtures against Girona and Osasuna.

Flick’s side have won both halves in 16 matches so far this season. One of these fixtures was a 5-1 win against Betis in the Copa del Rey.

In previous meetings between Barcelona and Real Betis, Barca have won both halves in four of the last five games. Barcelona were at home in three of these matches.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Bet 2: Half-Time - Full-Time Barcelona-Barcelona at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Plenty of Goals in Spain

Flick’s team have scored 140 goals so far this season, including 82 in La Liga. This is the highest out of any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

Five of Barca’s last eight games have contained scorelines with four or more goals. Real Betis follow a similar pattern, as three of their last five outings have had the same outcome.

On average, Barcelona score 2.8 goals per game in La Liga. Pellegrini’s side have shown they can score goals too, with an average of 1.4 goals per game in La Liga.

History shows plenty of goals on numerous occasions in this fixture. Over the last five meetings, four or more goals have been scored. A total of 25 goals have been netted across these games.

There have been four or more goals in six of the last seven home matches for Barcelona against Betis.