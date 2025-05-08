The El Clásico Betting Approach to Take in During Ancelotti’s Last Stand

Hansi Flick’s side sit four points clear at the top, and victory would all but seal the title. Real have to win, though, and are the fresher side.

Real Madrid head to the Nou Camp this week knowing they need to beat Barcelona to keep their La Liga hopes alive. Barca are fatigued and depleted.

Can Real Madrid Close the Gap?

The pendulum swung back the way of Barcelona this season after Real Madrid won all of the El Clasico games in 2023/24. Barca took charge this time around, and they have now won three in a row. A fourth would put them in a potentially commanding position at the top of the table.

Flick’s side have been fantastic in 2024/25, especially since the turn of the year, so it’s no surprise to see them in first place. However, their Champions League defeat to Inter Milan, and the nature of it, is likely to have taken a toll. Ancelotti will see that as a chance to turn the tables once again.

After a sparkling spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Italian is due to move on this summer - with the Brazil job reportedly awaiting him. Accustomed to winning, he’ll be desperate not to end his final season without silverware. Beating the Catalans this weekend is his only chance to keep that goal within reach.

Their injury problems don’t help, of course, with their whole starting backline now depleted for the remaining fixtures. Antonio Rudiger, who was suspended anyway, joins David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao on the list of defensive casualties. Eduardo Camavinga is sidelined as well.

Victory would close the gap to just one point with three games to go, and would prove to be a huge psychological boost.

Real Madrid Eye Victory

Given how they’ve played in 2025, and the goals they’ve scored, Flick’s men have become UCL favourites. To score six goals over two legs of a semi-final, including three at the San Siro, and still lose must have been devastating. Add in the physical toll of extra time - the knocks picked up over 120 minutes - and opportunity knocks for Real.

However, Barca received a boost in the sense that Inigo Martinez should be fit, while Alejandro Balde could be back in the squad. Robert Lewandowski will be available to start after his injury return, and he’ll try to make up for lost time. The hosts remain the favourites.

Given Los Blancos’ penchant for high-pressure evenings, and the must-win nature of this one, they could come away with a result. They may have injury problems, but Ancelotti’s men still carry numerous threats, and have scored in all but two of their last 22 matches. Kylian Mbappe is just five shy of 40 goals across all competitions.

The fact that they’ve had a week between games, while Barca battled it out in Milan, will help their cause, too. Rest at this point of the season can be vital, and the visitors have only played twice in the last two weeks. They’ve had the chance to keep themselves fresh.

Both clubs have won all four of their league games going into this one, but Barca haven’t lost this year. Madrid will back themselves to change that.