Napoli's decision to loan out Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray after the sale of the Nigerian striker to Saudi Arabia collapsed, and bring in Romelu Lukaku has created a significant shift in their Serie A ambitions and the betting markets.

While comparisons between the two centre-forwards are often deemed premature or even uncomfortable, the immediate impact of Lukaku has been profound.

With Osimhen destined to leave Napoli, at least for this season, and Lukaku stepping up as the central figure in attack, Napoli's approach, team dynamics, and even the Belgian striker prospects in the top scorer market are set for a dramatic transformation.



Romelu Lukaku scored 47 league goals over two seasons (averaged 0.65 goals per match) when he played for Inter Milan under the management of Antonio Conte. The Belgian striker has scored 71 Serie A goals in 130 games (average 0.54 goals per match) Victor Osimhen has scored 65 league goals in 108 games for Napoli (average 0.60 goals per match)

A Leadership Test for Conte

The omission of Victor Osimhen from Napoli's squad is not merely a tactical decision but a statement of principle by manager Antonio Conte.

Osimhen's exclusion stems from internal conflicts, with the club opting to leave the Nigerian forward out of the squad until at least the January transfer window.

This decision, driven by Conte’s unwavering commitment to discipline and team cohesion, has inevitably impacted the team’s preparations and market activities leading up to the season.

Osimhen was pivotal in Napoli's attack, scoring 76 goals in all competitions over four seasons. He offered a unique blend of speed, aerial prowess, and a relentless work rate.

In stark contrast to the Osimhen saga, Romelu Lukaku's arrival has injected a renewed sense of optimism into Napoli. Lukaku, having quickly integrated into the squad with minimal training, has already begun to make his mark. In just his first half-hour cameo against Parma, Lukaku demonstrated why he was a top priority for Conte.

Lukaku's impact extends beyond his individual performances. His role as the central striker provides a focal point for Napoli’s attack, allowing the team’s wingers and midfielders to exploit the spaces his movement creates.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, David Neres and Scott McTominay will all benefit in terms of goalscoring opportunities from the presence of the former Chelsea striker occupying defenders.