Australia vs USA Olympics Predictions: Tournament’s favourites to keep a perfect record

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Australia vs USA ahead of their clash in the women’s tournament, Group B.

Australia vs USA Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Australia vs USA

Over 2.5 Goals odds of @1.63 on Betway , equating to a 61% chance of a high-scoring game.

, equating to a 61% chance of a high-scoring game. Multigol: two or three with odds of @2.00 on Betway , indicating a 50% chance for two or three goals to be scored in the game.

, indicating a 50% chance for two or three goals to be scored in the game. USA to win the first half with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance of USA winning the first 45 minutes.

USA should be expected to beat Australia by three goals to nil.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the 2024 Paris Olympics women's football tournament heats up, all eyes will turn to Stade de Marseille on July 31, where the USWNT will face off against Australia in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

With the Stars and Stripes already securing their place in the quarter-finals, this match represents both an opportunity to solidify their top position and a chance for the Matildas to prove themselves under pressure.

USA, led by Emma Hayes, has been imperious in their first two group-stage games. Following a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia, the American squad continued their dominant run with a 4-1 triumph against Germany.

Sophia Smith has been a standout performer, netting a brace against Germany, while Mallory Swanson and Lydia Williams have also contributed significantly to their goal tally. Hayes’ squad is in formidable form, having extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches across all competitions.

In contrast, Australia have had a more tumultuous campaign. The Matildas began with a heavy 3-0 defeat to Germany and, despite a dramatic 6-5 win over Zambia in their second match, their defensive frailties have been exposed.

The thrilling victory against Zambia featured a late winner from Michelle Heyman, but it also highlighted ongoing issues with Australia's backline, which has conceded eight goals in two games.

Probable Lineups for Australia vs USA

The probable lineup for Australia in the "system of play."

Australia (4-3-3): Micah; Carpenter, Catley, Torpey, Kennedy; Cooney-Cross, Raso, Fowler; Wheeler, van Egmond, Heyman

The probable lineup for the USA in the "system of play."

USA (4-2-3-1): Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Albert, Coffey; Smith, Horan, Swanson; Rodman

Hayes’ side can’t lose momentum

For the USWNT, the primary objective will be to finish top of Group B, ensuring a favourable draw in the knockout stages.

Emma Hayes may opt to rotate her squad, given their quarter-final place is already assured. Players like Emily Sonnett, Jenna Nighswonger, and Korbin Albert might see more game time as Hayes manages her team’s workload. Despite potential changes, the USWNT's tactical flexibility and depth should enable them to field a competitive lineup.

Australia’s strategy will likely revolve around tightening their defensive structures while leveraging their attacking strengths. Tony Gustavsson might consider alterations to his defensive setup to address the weaknesses revealed in the group stage.

With Mary Fowler leading the line and Emily van Egmond providing support, the Matildas will need to strike a balance between robust defence and dynamic attack.

Australia vs USA Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.63 with Betway

A shock exit for The Matildas?

With stakes high and both teams possessing a wealth of talent, the clash promises to be a captivating finale to Group B.

Given the current form and the historical head-to-head record, the USWNT enter this match as the clear favourites.

Their attacking line-up, combined with a solid defensive unit, presents a formidable challenge for Australia. On the other hand, the Matildas have shown resilience and attacking flair, which could make for an exciting contest.

However, considering Australia's defensive inconsistencies and the USWNT's offensive firepower, the prediction leans heavily towards an American victory. The USWNT’s depth and recent performances suggest a comfortable win, with a potential scoreline of 3-0.

Australia vs USA Bet 2: Multigol: 2 or 3 @ 2.00 with Betway

A very one-sided clash

Historically, the USWNT have dominated their encounters with Australia.

The last five meetings between the two sides reveal a pattern of American superiority, with the USWNT winning three times and drawing twice. The most recent meeting, a friendly in 2021, ended in a 1-1 draw. However, the USWNT's 3-0 victory over Australia earlier that same year underscores their strong record against the Matildas.

The two teams also met in Tokyo in 2021, where the USWNT emerged victorious in a dramatic 4-3 semi-final clash.

This historical context adds an extra layer of intensity to their upcoming fixture, with the USWNT aiming to maintain their dominance and Australia seeking to reverse the trend.