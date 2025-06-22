Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo predictions: Pressure mounts on Spaniards

It’s a huge game for Group B, and we’ve got three Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo predictions for their Club World Cup encounter on Monday, 23 June.

Our betting expert can see the Brazilians causing problems for Diego Simeone’s side in Pasadena. They’ve shown they can compete with the best.

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo

Atletico Madrid and Botafogo should settle for a 1-1 draw at the Rose Bowl.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atletico Madrid’s hopes of advancing in the Club World Cup are hanging by a thread as they head into their third game, but their fate is still in their own hands. A 4-0 hammering by Paris Saint-Germain in their opener has been a major setback, and they need a big goal swing to progress. They’ve scored three or more goals in five of their last eight matches, and they need to do so again.

Botafogo, the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, have enjoyed a great tournament so far. After starting with a win against Seattle Sounders, they shocked everyone by beating PSG. As long as they avoid a heavy defeat in California, they’ll progress to the next round.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo

Atletico Madrid Expected Lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan, Simeone, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Griezmann, Alvarez

Botafogo Expected Lineup: John, Vitinho, Jair, Barboza, Telles, Gregore, Allan, Marlon Freitas, Savarino, Jesus, Artur

Botafogo to spring another surprise

Renato Paiva’s men have put themselves in a fantastic position heading into the final group game. Securing six points from two games wasn’t expected, but they now find themselves top of Group B and hold an advantage heading into the knockouts. Beating the Champions League winners will make them believe that anything is possible.

Atletico will be worried, too. With the French giants almost guaranteed to see off the Sounders, they need to outscore Estrela Solitária by two clear goals in order to progress. Nobody has done that since February.

Rojiblancos ended their league campaign pretty strongly, with four wins from their last six, and they scored a lot of goals. With Julian Alvarez leading the line, they’ve got a solid chance, but the Brazilians won’t be easy to break down. Knowing that a draw will suffice, Paiva’s men could set up to frustrate their European opponents.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Bet 1: Botafogo or draw double chance at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Goals at both ends

With so much on the line, we could see a fiercely competitive affair between Atletico and Botafogo. Both sides have demonstrated their ability to score. On paper, the Spaniards have the quality to break down their opponents, but Fogo can do damage, as evidenced in their last two games.

Igor Jesus has scored in both Club World Cup games so far and is the obvious threat for Simeone to worry about, but not the only one. Savarino and Artur can both cause problems and keep their opponents alert.

Atletico, meanwhile, have Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann, who have collectively scored 69 goals this season. Therefore, they’re not short on goal threats. They’ll need to go all out in this one, which might leave gaps at the back.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

An exciting encounter

This game doesn’t seem likely to be decided within just one half. Botafogo inflicted most of their damage in the first half at the Club World Cup, while two Atletico goals came in the second. The Spaniards need a big win, and that could lead to a relatively open game.

The Colchoneros scored 14 more goals in the second halves of their La Liga games in 2024/25 than they did in the first. They have also conceded two in the first half in America so far. The Brazilians will be eager to get off to a strong start and exploit that weakness.

Atletico are the stronger side and have better players, but you could say the same about PSG. Botafogo don’t lose easily, and don’t concede many - they’re in with a real chance of topping Group B.