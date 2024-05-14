Atalanta vs Juventus Predictions and Betting Tips: Surprise favourites for Coppa Italia final

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus, including 3.20 on an anytime goalscorer.

Atalanta are enjoying a wonderful season as they’re on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Atalanta & no @ 3.00 with Betfred

First goal - 15-min intervals - 16-30th minute @ 3.20 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Charles De Ketelaere @ 3.20 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their 2-1 victory against Roma over the weekend helped them consolidate fifth place but with three games to go, they can still make a play for fourth spot.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s charges have had a busy schedule but they are reaping the rewards with two finals awaiting them in a space of a week.

The first one comes this Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when they square off against Juventus for the Coppa Italia title.

Juventus are 14-time winners of the competition and have used it as the ideal distraction from their poor showing in Serie A this season.

Despite the Old Lady being fourth, they’ve had a poor run of results recently, only managing a 1-1 draw against already relegated Salernitana at the weekend.

However, they know how to win this competition and with no other silverware on offer for the Turin side, they could throw everything at this on Wednesday night.

Ending a six-decade drought

Ordinarily, Juventus would be clear favourites to lift the Coppa Italia but they enter this fixture in relatively poor form.

Massimiliano Allegri’s troops are winless in six matches (D5, L1), collecting a total of 15 points in as many Serie A games.

The Old Lady have been horrible travellers of late, failing to win any of their last eight on the road, their last victory coming in January this year (L4, D4).

Atalanta meanwhile, won six of their previous seven matches and are in line for their first Italian Cup crown in 61 years.

La Dea could edge this one by preventing Juve from scoring. In four of the last five meetings, including friendlies, between these two only one team found the net.

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Atalanta & no @ 3.00 with Betfred

Fast starts

Gasperini’s troops will be confident of gaining the upper hand in this contest thanks to the fast starts they’ve enjoyed this term.

La Dea opened the scoring in six of the last seven fixtures and have guarded their lead to win the first half without conceding in five of those matches.

Allegri’s men are guilty of allowing the opposition freedom in the opening half as they’ve conceded before the half-hour mark in four of their last five competitive games.

In Serie A this term, Atalanta scored 23 of their 31 first-half goals between the 16th and 45th minute, making a case for them to bag an early goal on Wednesday night.

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tip 2: First goal - 15-min intervals - 16-30th minute @ 3.20 with Betfred

Atalanta’s frontman Gianluca Scamacca is serving a suspension so he won’t be available to lead the line for Gasperini.

However, Charles De Ketelaere should be more than capable of filling that void. The Belgian struck a brace over the weekend, the second of his Serie A career.

Six of his seven goals arrived before the break indicating that he might be a thorn in the side of Juventus in this Coppa Italia final.