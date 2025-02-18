Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions: Liverpool Inch Closer to Title

We’ve got Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions for this Premier League clash with title race implications. Our expert predicts a Liverpool win.

+

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Liverpool:

Liverpool to Win at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Liverpool -1 handicap at odds of 3.00 with Betway

Liverpool over 1.5 second half goals at odds of 3.00 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

Two of last season’s top-four finishers meet here, but their fortunes have taken very different turns since.

Liverpool are storming ahead at the Premier League summit and have the chance to move an incredible ten points clear of Arsenal here. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are six points adrift of the top four.

Although they advanced to the Champions League last 16, Villa have struggled for form in the league of late. Their latest slip-up came at home to Ipswich at the weekend, who, worryingly for Villa, played with 10 men for the majority of the match.

Nothing seems to be stopping Liverpool from easing to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season. The Reds have only been beaten once all season and can pile even more pressure on their chasing rivals with a win here.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Liverpool:

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Garcia, Disasi, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Asensio, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Liverpool to Ease Past Villa

It will take something extraordinary to stop a Liverpool side who are unbeaten in 21 Premier League games.

That is particularly true on the road, where the Reds are yet to lose in the league this term, having won four of their last six such games.

Villa are facing an injury crisis at the moment, with their weekend squad made up of three inexperienced youngsters on the bench.

Unai Emery’s side are struggling in the league. They have won none of their last four games, and their last two came against relegation-threatened sides.

Liverpool are unbeaten in nine head-to-head meetings. The Reds have won seven of those games and will probably prove too strong for Villa.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to Win at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Liverpool to Claim Comfortable Victory

Of those aforementioned four wins from six away league games for Liverpool, all four came by at least a two-goal margin.

In total, seven of Liverpool’s last eight wins have been achieved with a scoreline that exceeds the handicap.

They secured a similar win in this season’s reverse fixture when they won 2-0 at Anfield.

Four of their last six wins at Villa Park also came by at least a two-goal margin. The Reds have also scored at least twice in seven of their last eight visits to this ground.

With Villa’s defence stretched thin, Liverpool’s high-scoring attack will be eager to capitalize.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Bet 2: Liverpool -1 handicap at odds of 3.00 with Betway

Reds’ Second-Half Surge

If Liverpool don’t wrap things up by half-time, they are likely to go all out after the break.

No team in the Premier League has scored more second-half goals than Arne Slot’s side this season.

They are the highest second-half scorers in the league away from home. Their average is 1.54 second-half goals per away league game.

They have scored after the break in nine successive Premier League away matches, while five of those saw them score at least twice in the second 45.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have conceded after half-time in six of their last seven Premier League home games.